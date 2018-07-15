Top 5 fast bowlers who play all formats of the game

Over the years, cricket has seen a lot of fast bowling careers end due to injuries. While talent and hard-work are important for a fast bowler to make it to the XI and succeed, you cannot become a legend unless you have survived the injuries.

With injury breakdowns becoming common among bowlers in International cricket these days, some bowlers are giving up on one of the formats to manage their workloads and concentrate on other formats. For bowlers, stamina and persistence are making way for effectiveness.

To manage the workload of bowling in all three formats and starring in the various domestic tournaments is a difficult task. However, there are still some fast bowlers who play all formats of the cricket game. Take a look at the top 5 fast bowlers who play all formats of the game:

#5 Tim Southee

Tim Southee is one of the fast bowlers who play all formats of the cricket game. Southee has been a prominent member in New Zealand squad in all formats of the game. While not as quick as partner Trent Boult, Southee's accuracy and variations have allowed him to develop into a genuine spearhead.

The 29-year-old Kiwi pacer made his International debut against England in 2008. Southee's wicket-taking abilities with the new ball made him one of the best fast bowlers in the cricket. He has played 60 Tests, 133 ODIs, 50 T20Is and taken 220, 176 and 62 wickets respectively.