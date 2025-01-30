Top 5 fastest hundreds on Test debut ft. Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis impressed one and all on his Test debut for Australia. In the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, the 29-year-old slammed a century on his Test debut on the second day (Thursday, January 30).

The right-hander walked out to bat at No. 5 and scored at a brisk pace. He took the attack to Sri Lanka's bowlers and scored 102 runs off just 94 balls, including 10 fours and a six at an impressive strike rate of 108.51.

Australia piled on a mammoth total of 654/6 declared as Usman Khawaja slammed a double ton (232) and Steve Smith scored 141 before Inglis got to his century as well. In response, the hosts lost three quick wickets and ended the day on 44/3, trailing by 610 runs.

Josh Inglis slammed one of the fastest hundreds on Test debut. On that note, let's look at the top five batters with the fastest hundreds on their debut in the longest format of the game.

Top 5 fastest hundreds on Test debut

#5 Matt Prior - 105 balls

Former England wicket-keeper batter Matt Prior is fifth on the list. The right-hander made his Test debut in 2007 against the West Indies. It was the first match of the series at Lord's. Prior walked in to bat in the first innings at No. 7 as England batted first.

The wicket-keeper batter got to triple figures in just 105 balls. He ended up being unbeaten on 126 off 128 deliveries with 19 fours and top-scored in that innings as well. Prior also became the first English wicket-keeper batter to score a hundred on Test debut at Lord's.

#4 Prithvi Shaw - 99 balls

Once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket but struggling with his game now, Indian batter Prithvi Shaw is fourth on the list. The right-hander made his Test debut in 2018 against the West Indies in Rajkot. He opened the batting with KL Rahul in the first innings and slammed a magnificent ton on debut.

Shaw notched up his century off just 99 deliveries. He was eventually dismissed on 134 off 154 balls. His stellar knock comprised 19 boundaries. The young batter won the 'Player of the Match' award in his maiden game in the longest format.

#3 Dwayne Smith - 93 balls

Hard-hitting West Indies opener Dwayne Smith played his debut Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2004. He batted at No. 6 and scored just 20 runs in the first innings.

However, Smith announced himself on the global stage with a century in the second innings. He raced to the three-figure mark in just 93 deliveries, becoming the eleventh West Indian player to score a ton on Test debut.

Smith remained unbeaten on 105 off 105 deliveries hitting 15 fours and two sixes. He top-scored in the second innings and his century also helped the visitors draw the game in the end.

#2 Josh Inglis - 90 balls

Australian batter Josh Inglis is second on the list of fastest hundreds on Test debut. As mentioned earlier, he scored 102 runs off just 94 deliveries in the first innings of the ongoing first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Inglis became the 21st Australian batter to slam a ton in their maiden red-ball international match. He reached his ton off just 90 balls and hit 10 fours and a six in his knock. Inglis also became the first Australia batter to score a hundred on Test debut since 2015.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan - 85 balls

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the fastest hundred on Test debut. The veteran southpaw played his first match against Australia at Mohali in 2013. Opening the batting with Murali Vijay in the first innings, Dhawan was involved in a massive 289-run stand for the first wicket.

The left-hander announced himself in grand fashion, slamming a century off just 85 balls. He ended up scoring a daddy hundred, being dismissed for 187 off 174 balls including 33 fours and two sixes, thus narrowly missing out on a double hundred. It has been almost 12 years but Dhawan's record is still unbroken.

