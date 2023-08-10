Top 5 father-son duos to score most runs in Test cricket

Test cricket is one of the most-followed formats of the sport. Fans across the world tune into watch Test matches when the best teams are up against each other. It is a unique format in the sports world, because no other sport has a match that lasts for five days and gives two chances to each player to showcase their skills.

Although Test cricket is challenging, many players have specialized in this format of the game. Some of the retired cricketers even introduced their sons to this beautiful form of cricket. In this listicle, we will look at the top five father-son duos with the most runs in Test cricket.

#5 Stuart and Chris Broad - 5,323 runs in Test cricket

Stuart Broad recently announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. The England player was a bowling all-rounder, who ended up taking 604 wickets with his right-arm pace. Stuart also chipped in with 3,662 runs for England, recording one century and 13 half-centuries.

His father Chris Broad is a match referee now. Before that, Chris opened the batting for England and scored 1,661 runs in 25 Test matches. He registered six tons and six half-tons in the longest format of the game.

#4 Tom and Rod Latham - 5,369 runs in Test cricket

Current New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham is one of the consistent performers of his team. Latham is a top-order batter, who can also keep the wickets. As far as his numbers in Test matches are concerned, Latham has aggregated 5,150 runs in 74 matches and has 13 centuries.

Tom's father Rod Latham did not have a long international career, but he scored 219 runs in four Tests, including one century. The total aggregate of Rod and Tom Latham equals to 5,369 runs for New Zealand.

#3 Shoaib and Hanif Mohammad - 6,620 runs in Test cricket

Pakistan's father-son duo of Hanif and Shoaib Mohammad own the record for the most runs by an Asian pair of father and son in Tests. Shoaib represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, scoring 2,705 runs. He slammed seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

His father Hanif Mohammad is best remembered for his triple hundred against West Indies at Bridgetown in 1957/58. Hanif finished with 3,915 runs in his Test career. He registered 12 centuries and 15 fifties.

#2 Alec and Micky Stewart - 8,848 runs

Like the Lathams, the son scored more runs than the father in England's Stewart family. Micky Stewart played only eight Tests for England, where he scored 385 runs, including two half-centuries.

His son Alec achieved enormous success in international cricket. Alec aggregated 8,463 runs for his nation, with his highest score being 190.

#1 Tagenarine and Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 12,396 runs in Test cricket

The world record for the most runs by a father-son duo in Tests belongs to West Indies' Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Shivnarine was a West Indies cricket legend, who aggregated 11,867 runs in his Test career, having faced 27,395 deliveries.

His son Tagenarine recently made his Test debut for West Indies. He has scored 529 runs in eight matches. If Tagenarine has a long career, the Chanderpauls can become the first father-son pair with more than 15,000 Test runs.