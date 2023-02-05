The 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence on Thursday, February 9 in Nagpur. The series is a much-awaited one, with a spot in the World Test Championship final up for grabs.

Apart from sealing their berth in the showpiece match, Team India will also look to continue their recent winning streak against the Aussies in Test cricket.

India have won nine of the 15 editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, including the first one in 1996-97. Australia have won five, while one series ended in a draw. These statistics are evidence that the Indians hold the edge over their rivals.

The Men in Blue have won their last three series against Australia, who last won a Test series in India in 2004-2005.

There have been a few hilarious moments on and off the cricket field in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy over the years. Here is a look at five such moments:

Top 5 funny moments in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

#1 Banter between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine (2018-2019)

Aussies are known to play tough cricket and do not shy away from sledging their opponents on the cricket field.

During India's tour of Australia in 2018-2019, Aussie skipper Tim Paine was involved in friendly banter with a few Indian cricketers, especially wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

On one occasion, Paine mockingly asked Pant if he could babysit.

"Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

Pant responded to the comment in kind, referring to Paine as a "temporary captain" and had everyone in splits.

India won their first ever series on Australian soil in 2018-2019 and Pant was one of the architects of India's win.

#2 Ishant Sharma mocking Steve Smith (2016-2017)

Ishant Sharma mocked Steve Smith during the Bengaluru Test in 2017

Australia beat India comprehensively in the first Test in Pune in the 2017 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

During the second Test of the series in Bengaluru, Ishant Sharma made faces in an apparent mockery of then-Aussie skipper Steve Smith for his mannerisms while batting.

Sharma later recalled the incident on 'Open Nets with Mayank' on BCCI.tv. and said:

"It was a close game, people tend to do things after getting swayed by emotions, you do anything to upset the batsmen, whatever I could do to upset him, I did that, Smith upsets the bowlers a lot, we know if we dismissed him, then we could go on win the match."

"I was just trying to upset him and was thinking how to do it, I was just trying to get him out of the comfort zone, I was just trying to make him uncomfortable," he added.

India won the Test and went on to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a margin of 2-1.

#3 'Homework-gate' incident (2012-2013):

Shane Waston was one of the cricketers suspended during the Homework-Gate incident 3rd Test Australia v India Day One

The Aussies had a torrid time in India in the 2012-2013 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having lost the first two Tests of the four-match series.

After defeat in the second Test, Aussie coach Mickey Arthur assigned his team the task of submitting points on how to improve their individual as well as collective performances in the remaining two Tests. The cricketers had to respond to the same via text, email or slip a note to the coach.

However, four players - Shane Watson, James Pattinson, Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Johnson - failed to submit the same and were handed suspensions from playing the third Test in Mohali. The incident came to be known as 'Homework-gate'.

The suspension of cricketers for not submitting their 'homework' drew a lot of criticism. It certainly was a unique situation and indeed a hilarious one, which in all likelihood will never be witnessed again.

#4 Turing up late to the toss (2000-2001 & 2003-2004):

Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh

Then-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly made his Australian counterpart Steve Waugh wait on several occasions during the 2000-2001 and 2003-2004 editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ganguly later reflected on his actions, revealing:

"[In the] last 25-30 years I hadn’t seen a team as good as Australia in that generation. Initially, I forgot my blazer in the first Test but then I realized that he reacted to it. It was working on them, working on the team, and how they went about their jobs."

"They were a bit grumpy with all that and it worked for us as we won the series 2-1. Having said that, Steve Waugh is a friend and I have tremendous respect for him as a cricketer. It was all in good humour," Ganguly added.

The fact that the Indian skipper turned up late to the toss annoyed Steve Waugh and made him grumpy. Dada saw the hilarious side of things and made Waugh wait for him at the toss repeatedly.

The move seems to have paid rich dividends as India beat Australia by a margin of 2-1 in the 2000-2001 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and drew the 2003-2004 series Down Under 1-1 against a strong Australian team.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah imitating Steve Smith (2020-2021):

Steve Smith is known for his weird mannerisms and unique batting style. In the 2020-2021 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah imitated Steve Smith during the first day of the third Test in Sydney.

Bumrah's imitation had the Indian players in splits and even Smith was amused. It was good to see a light-hearted incident during the intense Test series.

India went on to draw the Sydney Test and won the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a margin of 2-1.

