Top 5 greatest knocks by an Indian batter in England ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Rahul Dravid 

India and England are all set to face off in a much-awaited five-match Test series, starting Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds. This blockbuster clash also marks the start of the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams, after neither side managed to qualify for the final in the 2023–25 edition.

Adding to the significance, this will be India’s first Test assignment without their stalwarts and former captains, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both retired from the format last month. Ravichandran Ashwin will also be missing from the squad, having bid farewell to Test cricket in December 2024 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

With Shubman Gill now leading the side and Rishabh Pant as his deputy, the upcoming series heralds a new era for India in red-ball cricket. As fans eagerly await the contest, history offers plenty of memorable performances by Indian batters on English soil.

On that note, this article revisits five of the greatest Test knocks by an Indian batter in England ahead of the ENG vs IND 2025 series.

Top 5 greatest knocks by an Indian batter in England

#1 Rahul Dravid (148 off 307 balls)

India faced England in the third Test of the four-match series in 2002 at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first under overcast skies, losing Virender Sehwag early for just eight runs.

Rahul Dravid walked in at No. 3 and, together with Sanjay Bangar (68), stitched a crucial 160-run partnership for the second wicket. Dravid was exceptional, scoring a brilliant 148 off 307 balls with 23 boundaries.

He laid a solid platform, which was capitalized on by Sachin Tendulkar (193) and captain Sourav Ganguly (128), both of whom also notched up centuries. India eventually declared their first innings at a commanding 628/8 after 180.1 overs.

In response, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble claimed three wickets each as England were bowled out for 273 in their first innings. India enforced the follow-on, and although the hosts managed 309 in their second innings, they still lost by an innings and 46 runs. Kumble picked up four wickets in the second innings, while Dravid was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock of 148.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar (221 off 443 balls)

The Kennington Oval in London hosted the fourth and final Test of the four-match series between India and England in 1979. Opting to bat first, England posted 305 in their first innings, with Graham Gooch top-scoring with 79. In response, India were bowled out for 202, as Ian Botham claimed four wickets.

England declared their second innings at 334/8, thanks to Geoff Boycott’s 125, setting India a challenging target of 438 runs. In the fourth innings, Sunil Gavaskar produced a magnificent knock, scoring 221 off 443 deliveries, including 21 boundaries. India were cruising at 389/3 at one stage but lost wickets in quick succession and eventually finished on 429/8, with the match ending in a draw.

#3 Rahul Dravid (146 not out off 266 balls)

The fourth Test of the 2011 series between India and England was held at the Kennington Oval in London. Batting first, England declared their innings at an imposing 591/6, powered by Ian Bell’s magnificent 235 and Kevin Pietersen’s superb 175.

In response, India’s batting order struggled, collapsing from one end while Rahul Dravid fought a lone battle at the other. The seasoned right-hander played a masterful knock, remaining unbeaten on 146 off 266 balls, hitting 20 fours, but India could only manage 300 runs.

Forced to follow on, the visitors faltered once more, getting dismissed for 283 in their second innings and suffering a defeat by an innings and eight runs.

#4 Virat Kohli (149 off 225 balls)

Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham hosted the opening Test of India’s 2018 tour of England, marking the start of the five-match series. Batting first, the hosts posted 287 runs in their first innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin leading India’s bowling attack by picking up four wickets.

In response, India’s batting line-up struggled apart from captain Virat Kohli, who played a magnificent knock of 149 off 225 balls, studded with 22 fours and a six, helping his team reach 274.

Ishant Sharma then swung the momentum India’s way, claiming five wickets as England were bowled out for 180 in their second innings, setting a target of 194. Kohli once again stood tall with a fighting 51 but received no support from the other end, as India were bowled out for 162, losing the match by 31 runs.

#5 Rohit Sharma (127 off 256 balls)

England pacer Chris Woakes starred with the ball, taking four wickets to bundle India out for 191 in their first innings of the fourth Test of the 2021–22 series at the Kennington Oval, London. In response, England posted 290 runs, with Ollie Pope top-scoring with a composed 81 off 159 balls.

In their second innings, India staged a strong comeback, powered by a magnificent knock from Rohit Sharma, who scored 127 off 256 balls, hitting 14 fours and a six. Valuable contributions from the rest of the batting line-up lifted India to an imposing 466, setting England a daunting target of 368 runs.

The hosts faltered in the chase and were bowled out for 210 in the final innings, falling short by 157 runs and handing India a memorable win.

