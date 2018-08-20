Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 greatest quotes on Rahul Dravid

V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
979   //    20 Aug 2018, 19:46 IST

India v Australia A - Day 2
Rahul Dravid remains an epitome of extraordinary brilliance

Rahul Dravid is a name that instills fear into the minds of the fast bowlers from the very instant. Regarded as the Wall of Indian cricket, he has been one of the mascots of the gentleman's game and remains one of the most respected figures in the World of cricket.

Rahul Dravid is regarded as an epitome of extraordinary excellence and is an inspiration for millions of budding cricketers who wish to make a breakthrough in the longer format of the game.

With 13,288 runs in 164 Tests, Dravid ranks fourth in the list of the leading run-getters in the red-ball cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis occupying the first, second and third positions respectively. With 36 centuries under his belt, he ranks fifth in the list of the leading Test centurions in the World at the moment.

Here's a list of the top 5 greatest quotes that have been passed on by the cricket fraternity over the Indian batting legend.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar

Somerset v India - Tour Match
Sachin Tendulkar has a tremendous respect for Rahul Dravid
"Dravid is a perfect role model for youngsters. He has set a great example for all of us to follow. We are all trying to follow that path."- Sachin Tendulkar

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar considers Dravid as a role model for the young cricketers who want to make a mark for themselves in the red-ball cricket. Getting a compliment from none other than the Master Blaster himself surely is a remarkable feat to achieve.


#4 Chris Gayle

West Indies v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Chris Gayle finds Rahul Dravid's style of play as highly daunting
"Dravid could play attacking cricket like me but I could never play like him."- Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, one of the most destructive batsmen in the World of T20 cricket feels that Dravid would find it easy to switch gears and play explosive innings like him in the gentleman's game.

V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
