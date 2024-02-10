Top 5 highest partnerships for the 6th wicket in ODIs ft. Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi 

Pathum Nissanka's unbelievable knock of 210* led Sri Lanka to a 42-run win over Afghanistan in the first ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Friday, February 9.

It was a high-scoring affair in Pallekele, with a combined total of 720 runs being scored, which is the highest aggregate score in an ODI in Sri Lanka.

After Afghanistan asked the hosts to bat first, Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando added 182 runs for the opening wicket. Nissanka stitched up another 100+ run stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama and carried his bat throughout the Lankan innings.

In the last over, Nissanka created history by becoming the first-ever Sri Lankan to score an ODI double ton. This led his team to pile up 381/3.

The hosts were in the driver's seat when they sent Afghanistan reeling at 55/5 inside the powerplay. That's when Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi joined forces and bailed their side out of trouble. The two kept piling up runs before smashing their respective centuries.

The two added 242 runs for the sixth wicket, which is the highest non-opening stand for Afghanistan in ODIs. It is also the second-highest partnership for the sixth wicket in ODI history.

On that note, let's take a look at all the top five highest sixth-wicket partnerships in ODI cricket.

#5. Tatenda Taibu and Stuart Matsikenyeri - 188 runs vs SA in 2009

Not often does a player from the losing side win the Man of the Match award. However, during an ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2009, Tatenda Taibu played a stupendous innings and won the award despite failing to take his team home.

Batting first in Benoni, South Africa reached a first-innings total of 295/5. Three different Proteas players scored half-centuries, with Hashim Amla scoring 80.

Zimbabwe had an arduous task at their hand as they had to chase down a target close to 300 against a quality bowling attack, which included Dale Steyn, Lownabo Tsotsobe, Albie Morkel and Charl Langeveldt.

Ryan McLaren also bowled a brilliant spell and took three wickets in his ten overs. He took two of his wickets early in the innings, helping reduce Zimbabwe to 48/5.

South Africa looked to run through the visitors' innings but Tatenda Taibu and Stuart Matsikenyeri stood tall. The two batters weathered the storm and added 188 runs for the sixth wicket. This is the most runs any pair has added for the sixth wicket after a side has lost five wickets within 50 runs.

While Matsikenyeri scored 86 before he got dismissed in the 48th over, Taibu remained unbeaten at 103. The former Zimbabwean skipper couldn't win the game for his side but was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#4. Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell - 212 runs vs ENG in 2020

England v Australia - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

A gritty partnership that came under huge pressure against a top quality side, Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell joined forces to take Australia to a massive series win against England in 2020.

After England won the three-match T20I series, they had an upper hand in the ODI leg as well. They made 302 in the series-decider before reducing Australia to 73/5 in the second innings.

The crowd at the Old Trafford in Manchester were behind the England team, who were all set to clinch the match and the series as well.

Expand Tweet

However, a partnership between Carey and Maxwell gradually turned the tide in Australia's favour, putting immense pressure on the English bowlers and diminishing their confidence.

The duo complemented each other perfectly, with Carey providing stability and Maxwell taking calculated risks. They rotated the strike well and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Maxwell was dropped by Jos Buttler on 44, and Carey was caught off a no-ball on nine by Jofra Archer, leaving England to regret giving both players a life.

Both Carey and Maxwell went on to get their respective centuries. While Carey anchored with a well-paced 106, Maxwell hammered 108 in only 90 balls. The two added 212 runs, which proved to be enough for Australia to sneak a three-wicket win.

#3. MS Dhoni and Mahela Jayawardene - 218 runs vs Africa XI in 2007

MS Dhoni and Mahela Jayawardene for Asia XI

MS Dhoni and Mahela Jayawardene stitching up a partnership together in a one-day international! Yes, you read that right. Back in 2007, the two stalwarts took the field for Asia XI against Africa XI during the Afro-Asia Cup.

Players from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played for Asia XI, whereas the Africa XI comprised players from South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe. Asia XI dominated the series and won 3-0.

After winning the first two games, Asia XI found themselves reeling at 72/5 in the first innings of the third match as Morne Morkel and Peter Ongondo took early wickets.

Expand Tweet

The crowd in Chennai were then treated to a stellar partnership between all-time greats in MS Dhoni and Mahela Jayawardene. Both players weathered the storm and ran singles and doubles before starting to impose themselves.

While Jayawardene caressed his way, Dhoni bludgeoned the Africa XI bowlers and smashed 15 fours and five maximums during his stupendous knock of 139*. Dhoni's innings came under the leadership of Jayawardene, who scored 107 off 106.

Their 218-run stand became the first-ever sixth-wicket partnership over 200 runs and remained highest for the wicket for several years. Asia XI eventually won the encounter by 13 runs.

#2. Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi - 242 runs vs SL in 2024

Mohammad Nabi raising his bat after his milestone vs SL

The latest entrants on the list are Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi. The two Afghan all-rounders combined to stitch a partnership of 242 runs against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Courtesy of Pathum Nissanka's stupendous double century, Sri Lanka piled up 381/3 in the first innings.

Afghanistan lost their top order cheaply, crumbling to 55/5 within the first ten overs, facing a potential record defeat.

Enter Omarzai and Nabi, two experienced campaigners, both of whom soaked up the pressure. They batted with great resolve, weathering the Sri Lankan bowling attack and raising hopes of an improbable chase.

Omarzai, who had a brilliant ODI World Cup 2023, hammered 149* off only 115 balls, while Nabi made his career-best 136. Despite their valiant efforts, Afghanistan fell short by 42 runs, ultimately succumbing to the Sri Lankan total.

While the match ended in a defeat, the Omarzai-Nabi partnership stood out as a shining example of individual brilliance and fighting spirit.

#1. Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi - 267* vs SL in 2015

Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi for New Zealand v Sri Lanka

The record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership is held by New Zealand's Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi, who joined forces to add 267 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dunedin in 2015.

Prior to the 2015 ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka travelled to New Zealand for a multi-format series, including seven ODIs. During the fifth one-day international at the University Oval, New Zealand were in a precarious position, having been reduced to 93/5.

Expand Tweet

Elliott and Ronchi came together and staged a magnificent rescue act. While Elliott scored a great century, Ronchi's innings was something out of ordinary. The wicket-keeper batter scored an awe-inspiring 170* only in 99 balls, smacking 14 fours and nine maximums.

This partnership showcased the importance of lower-order partnerships in turning the tide of a match. The two batters ruled the roost and dominated the Lankan attack.

The 267-run partnership came in only 180 balls. Due to this, New Zealand made 360/5 in 50 overs, winning the game by 108 runs.

Deservingly, both Elliott and Ronchi were jointly adjudged as the Players of the Match.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App