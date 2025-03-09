Top 5 highest partnerships for India in ICC ODI finals ft. Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up a solid partnership in the ongoing final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, setting up the chase for the Men in Blue in Dubai. New Zealand batted first and scored 251/7 from their 50 overs.

Ad

India have played in several finals of ICC ODI tournaments, including the World Cup and the Champions Trophy, having won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, the Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013.

While they may not have won many of these finals as well, Indian batters have put up many big partnerships in these matches throughout the years, such as the one between Rohit and Gill in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five partnerships for India in ICC ODI finals.

Ad

Trending

Top 5 highest partnerships for India in ICC ODI finals

#5 80 - Hardik Pandya & Ravindra Jadeja - 2017 Champions Trophy final

During the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against Pakistan at The Oval, India were chasing a massive total of 339 runs for a win. However, the top order failed to start well and the batting collapsed under pressure.

Ad

Hardik Pandya (76) and Ravindra Jadeja (15) provided some fight, putting up an 80-run stand for the seventh wicket before Pandya was eventually run out. The Men in Blue were bundled out for 158 and endured a massive loss in the final.

#4 88 - Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid - 2003 World Cup final

India suffered a heartbreak in the final of the 2003 World Cup final against Australia in Johannesburg. Australia batted first in that match and registered a mammoth total of 359/2 from their 50 overs.

Ad

The Men in Blue were under immense pressure and the batting failed to deliver as they were bowled out for 234 runs, losing by 125 runs. Virender Sehwag (82) and Rahul Dravid (47) forged a crucial 88-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, it was not good enough as they were nowhere close to the target.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 105 - Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill - 2025 Champions Trophy final

In the ongoing final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got the team off to a brilliant start with their hundred plus partnership at the top chasing 252 for a win.

Rohit Sharma scored a crucial fifty before getting out for 76 while Gill scored 31 runs. The duo put up 105 runs for the opening wicket in 18.4 overs before Mitchell Santner dismissed Gill to break the stand eventually. This is only the third instance of a partnership in excess of 100 for India in the final of an ICC ODI event.

Ad

#2 109 - Gautam Gambhir & MS Dhoni - 2011 World Cup final

India v Sri Lanka: 2011 ICC World Cup Final - Source: Getty

During the iconic 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, India chased down a challenging total of 275 runs to win the trophy for the second time after 1983.

Ad

They were under some pressure as they were reduced to 114/3 at one point in the chase. However, Gautam Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni then joined forces, stitching together a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket. Gambhir scored a brilliant 97 while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 as the Men in Blue won the game in the end.

#1 141 - Sourav Ganguly & Sachin Tendulkar - 2000 Champions Trophy final

In the final of the 2000 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Nairobi, then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar recorded a 141-run stand for the opening wicket from 26.3 overs as they batted first.

Tendulkar was dismissed for 69 while Ganguly went on to score a hundred. This is India's highest partnership in the final of an ICC ODI event till date. However, it went in vain eventually as New Zealand beat the Men in Blue to win the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news