Top 5 highest partnerships in Men’s ODI World Cup ft. Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra

It has been an incredible start to the 2023 World Cup for New Zealand, as they handed England an absolute hammering in the first game in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5. Devon Conway's (152*) and Rachin Ravindra's (123*) unbeaten stand of 273 runs for the second wicket made it to the history books.

The incredible thing about the way the duo batted was that it was almost a chanceless partnership. Jos Buttler and co. just seemed to be short of answers as the Kiwis powered home by nine wickets.

There have been a number of such massive partnerships at World Cups in the past that have left the fans in awe and the opposition shell-shocked.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five partnerships in the tournament's history:

#5 Steve Smith & David Warner - 260 runs vs Afghanistan, 2015 World Cup

The incredible form that both Steve Smith and David Warner showed during the 2015 World Cup was one of the main reasons that Australia won the title in their own backyard.

The duo loves batting together, and a prime example of that came during that tournament against Afghanistan.

Australia lost the wicket of Aaron Finch early, but then it was the Warner-and-Smith show as the two star batters absolutely tore Afghanistan's bowling attack apart. While Smith was dismissed for 95, Warner went on to score a staggering 178 runs off just 133 balls.

The partnership of 260 between Warner and Smith helped Australia post a mammoth 417/6 in their 50 overs. They ended up winning the game comfortably by 275 runs.

#4 Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra - 273* runs vs England, 2023 World Cup

The absence of skipper Kane Williamson could have potentially made the chase of 283 a lot tougher for the Kiwis. However, young Rachin Ravindra got the opportunity to bat at No. 3, and that certainly brought the best out of the all-rounder.

From 10/1, Ravindra took the attack to the England pacers and put them on the back foot. This gradually allowed Devon Conway to also cut loose from the other ends.

The array of strokes from the two left-handers was just sensational, as there were almost no rash shots played.

In almost no time, the Kiwi duo batted England out of the contest, and the result just became a mere formality as they coasted home by nine wickets.

#3 Tillakaratne Dilshan & Upul Tharanga - 282 vs Zimbabwe, 2011 World Cup

Sri Lanka had a strong opening partnership of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga during the 2011 World Cup when they made it all the way to the final.

They really flexed their muscles in a game against Zimbabwe in that tournament, which actually ended up saving their blushes.

Dilshan and Tharanga scored 133 and 144, respectively, while adding 282 runs for the first wicket. What followed after that stand was a spectacular batting collapse from Sri Lanka.

Thanks to the massive partnership at the top, Sri Lanka still had 327/6 on the board, and they ended up winning the game by bowling Zimbabwe out for 188.

#2 Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid - 318 runs vs Sri Lanka, 1999 World Cup

The legendary Indian batters Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid make this list thanks to their stellar partnership against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup. It was the same game in which Ganguly achieved his highest ODI score of 183.

India lost the wicket of Sadagoppan Ramesh early on, but then Ganguly and Dravid combined to give the then-defending champions an absolute hammering to all parts of the ground.

The duo added a staggering 318 runs for the second wicket, helping the Men in Blue reach 373/6 in their 50 overs. It was always going to be an uphill task for Sri Lanka, as they were bundled out for just 216 runs.

#1 Chris Gayle & Marlon Samuels - 372 runs vs Zimbabwe, 2015 World Cup

The sheer number of runs that Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels added for the second wicket against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup makes it a record that is still not broken and that might never be breached.

The West Indies lost Dwayne Smith with no runs on the board, but little did Zimbabwe know what was about to hit them. Gayle scored a sensational double hundred (215), while Marlon Samuels smashed 133 runs from his end to ensure that the West Indies got to an emphatic total of 372/2.

The 372-run stand from the West Indies duo helped their team keep their noses ahead in the game. Zimbabwe did put in a brilliant effort in the chase, but in the end, it proved to be a bit too much for them as they were bowled out for 289 in the 45th over.

The West Indies won the rain-shortened game by 73 runs, with Gaye's double-hundred remaining the focal point of the performance.