Top 5 highest scores in a losing cause in T20Is ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

A sparkling Ruturaj Gaikwad century (123* off 57 balls) went in vain for India as they went down to Australia by five wickets in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

Australia managed to pull a game back in their favor having conceded a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. They were subjected to a masterclass from Gaikwad, however, as the Indian vice-captain made up for a slow start and accelerated in astonishing fashion.

From 21 off as many deliveries at one stage, Gaikwad flicked a switch in some style, blazing away to score 102 runs off the next 36 deliveries he faced. His knock was studded with 13 fours and seven hits over the fence but unfortunately, the result wasn't a fond one.

Expand Tweet

Gaikwad is not the only batter to have seen a century end in a losing cause in T20Is though. There have been quite a number of instances in men's T20Is and some of them can truly stake a claim to being the greatest knock to have come in a losing cause in the format.

On the back of Gaikwad's exploits against Australia, let's look at where he stands by revisiting the five highest scores in T20Is in a losing cause.

#5 Johnson Charles - 118 vs South Africa, 2023

Expand Tweet

Having taken a 1-0 series lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa earlier in the year, West Indies looked determined to seal it altogether in the second game in Centurion.

A belter of a surface greeted the Windies and the Proteas at Supersport Park and despite losing Brandon King early, the visitors were unperturbed as Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles clobbered the ball for fun.

Charles was a man possessed as he ripped the Proteas attack to shreds. He dealt in fours and sixes alone for large parts to bring up his fifty off just 23 deliveries before upping his gear even further, racing to a century off just 39 balls. It took a Marco Jansen yorker to bring his knock to a screeching halt in the 14th over by which time Charles racked up 118 off just 46 deliveries.

West Indies mounted a colossal 258/5 but South Africa didn't die wondering. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks bettered the show that the West Indian batters put up as they posted an opening stand of 152 inside 11 overs with de Kock blitzing a 44-ball 100.

Such was the impact of that carnage that the visitors never recovered from it, with South Africa romping home with seven deliveries to spare, creating a new record for the highest successful chase in T20Is.

#4 Faf du Plessis - 119 vs West Indies, 2015

Expand Tweet

Eight years before Charles' efforts went in vain, West Indies gave South Africa and Faf du Plessis a dose of something similar just under 40 kilometers off Supersport Park.

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg welcomed the two sides for the second T20I as the Proteas looked to draw level in the three-match series. Having been asked to bat first, skipper du Plessis took off in overdrive even as a couple of early wickets fell and put on a captivating display of batting with shots all around the ground.

A spectacular maiden T20I ton followed as he whipped up 119 runs off 56 deliveries. West Indies had other ideas though as they went about their chase of 231 without wasting any time. Chris Gayle led the charge and blasted 90 off 41 deliveries, with Marlon Samuels racking up 60 runs off 39 deliveries.

Their wickets brought South Africa back in the game but skipper Daren Sammy's unbeaten seven-ball 20 ensured that the Windies completed a then-record chase.

#3 Babar Hayat - 122 vs Oman, 2016

Expand Tweet

A thrilling qualifying game for the main draw of the Asia Cup saw Oman and Hong Kong face off in Fatullah. Batting first, Oman rode on a consistent string of contributions to post a solid 180/5 with Jatinder Singh top-scoring with 42.

In response, it was a one-man show for Hong Kong as the marauding Babar Hayat powered along despite wickets falling like dominoes at the other end. He was clear with his approach and did not stop, racing along to a fabulous century as he single-handedly kept his team's hopes alive, tearing into Zeeshan Maqsood in the 18th over as 27 runs came off it.

A three-run 19th over meant that Hong Kong needed 15 runs off the last. With 11 runs needed off three balls, Hayat holed out while going for the big shot, breaking the hearts of his team as Hong Kong fell agonizingly short by five runs. Hayat's 60-ball 122 remains one of the greatest T20I innings to come in a losing cause.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad - 123* vs Australia, 2023

Expand Tweet

India entered the third T20I against Australia with a 2-0 lead under their belt. With heavy dew at the Barsapara International Stadium in Guwahati, Australia had no hesitation in choosing to field first.

Gaikwad had to bear witness to the early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan before skipper Suryakumar Yadav picked up pace after a slow start. Gaikwad looked to get going himself but found it tough against the slower ones in particular.

However, once Suryakumar was dismissed, the mandate was clear for the Chennai Super Kings opener. He took matters into his own hands and tore into the Australian attack even as Tilak Varma struggled for consistent timing at his end. From 155/3 in 17 overs, India racked up a monstrous 222/3 at the end of 20 overs with 30 runs coming off the final over sent down by Glenn Maxwell.

Gaikwad finished unbeaten on 123 off 56 deliveries but Maxwell and Australia would give the hosts a shock with a successful last-ball chase. So much so that Australia, despite needing 43 runs off two overs, got the job done with Maxwell walking away with the Player of the Match honors for his unbeaten 48-ball 104.

#1 Shane Watson - 124* vs India, 2016

Expand Tweet

In the build-up to the T20 World Cup, India and Australia faced off in a three-match T20I series Down Under in 2016. The Men in Blue had an unassailable lead under their belt but heading into the final game, Australia were without skipper Aaron Finch who was ruled out with injury.

This meant that Shane Watson, in what was his final international outing at home, took over the mantle of captaincy. Opening the innings as he chose to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he turned in a masterclass to leave India's bowlers searching for answers. Even as wickets fell regularly, Watson stood tall and raised a maiden T20I century, finishing unbeaten on 124 off 71 balls as Australia posted 197/5.

India were determined to secure the whitewash however as Shikhar Dhawan blazed away to a nine-ball 26 before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli posted half-centuries. Suresh Raina then took over and while Yuvraj Singh struggled to get going, he struck a crucial four and a six with 17 runs needed off the last over bowled by Andrew Tye.

Raina eventually got the job done with a boundary off the last ball as he finished unbeaten on 49 with India sealing the deal 3-0.

Which knock would you pick is the greatest T20I innings in a losing cause? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Is Ruturaj Gaikwad's 123* the best knock in a losing cause in T20Is? Yes No 0 votes