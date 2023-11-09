Top 5 highest scores at No.9 or below in ODI World Cup history ft. Jason Holder

New Zealand and Sri Lanka faced off in their final league-stage game of the 2023 World Cup at Bengaluru on November 9.

While Sri Lanka have already been eliminated from semi-final contention and are only vying for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the contest was a must-win for Kane Williamson's side.

Buoyed by losing four connective matches after their red-hot start to the tournament, the Blackcaps came out all guns blazing by wrecking the Sri Lankan top order. Barring a quick-fire 51 from Kusal Perera, none of the other batters resisted the Kiwi bowling barrage to fall to 128/9 in the 33rd over.

However, No.9 batter Maheesh Theekshana and No.11 Dilshan Madushanka put up a commendable fight, adding 43 valuable runs for the final wicket to take Sri Lanka to 171. During his innings, Theekshana set the ODI World Cup record for most balls faced by a No.9 batter with 91.

He finished unbeaten on 38 while Madushanka added 19 as the pair displayed steely resistance that the top-order failed to match.

Similar instances of lower-order or tail-end batters frustrating the opponents and even making match-winning contributions have happened several times in World Cup history.

Here, we look at the top five scores by batters at No.9 or below in ODI World Cup history.

#1 Andy Bichel - 64 off 83 vs New Zealand, 2003 World Cup

Bichel kept New Zealand at bay with his defiant knock in the 2003 World Cup.

Former Australian pacer Andy Bichel was also renowned for being a thorn in the opposition ranks with bat in hand.

Having scored a crucial 34* against England a few days back, Bichel was at it again in Australia's second Super Six match against New Zealand. With the top order blown away by a brutal spell from Shane Bond, the right-handed batter overcame several demons on the Port Elizebeth wicket to score a brilliant 64 off 83 at No.9.

It remains the highest score by a bottom-three batter in ODI World Cups and helped Australia recover from 84/7 to a competitive 208/9 in 50 overs. Brett Lee then took matters into his own hands, dismantling the Kiwis for a mere 112 to help the Aussies continue their unbeaten run through the tournament.

The knock was Bichel's lone half-century in 67 ODIs, where he scored 471 runs at a respectable average of 20.47.

#2 Guy de Alwis - 59* off 56 vs Pakistan, 1983 World Cup

Alwis was one of Sri Lanka's first wicket-keeper batters.

Former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Guy de Alwis comes in at No.2 in the list of highest scores by a No.9 or below batter in ODI World Cups. It was the side's first match of the 1983 edition against Pakistan in England.

A dismal performance by the Lankan bowlers resulted in Pakistan scoring a massive 338/9 in their 60 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka slipped to 180/7 and were on the brink of a mammoth defeat.

However, a defiant De Alwis scored a sublime 59* off 56 deliveries to help the Lankans reach a respectable 288/9 in their 60 overs. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka won only the solitary game in the World Cup and finished at the bottom of Group A.

De Alwis played only 31 ODIs in his five-year international career and scored 401 runs at a 21.10 average with two half-centuries.

#3 Jason Holder - 57 off 64 vs India, 2015 World Cup

Holder waved a lone battle against India.

Despite soon becoming among the best pure all-rounders in world cricket, West Indies' Jason Holder was part of the lower order during the 2015 World Cup.

Coming off a hammering against South Africa, the side was in a must-win situation in the India clash. However, disaster struck immediately as the top order was decimated by the Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

At 85/7, the West Indies faced the prospect of being bowled out for less than 100 when Holder displayed his resilience. The skipper scored a valiant 57 off 74 deliveries to help the two-time ODI World Champions post a respectable 182.

Nevertheless, the Men in Blue chased the target down in less than 40 overs to hand the Caribbean side their third loss in five games and eliminate them from quarter-final contention.

#4 Jason Holder - 56 off 48 vs South Africa, 2015 World Cup

Dale Steyn pats Jason Holder for his half-century under trying circumstances.

Jason Holder provided a trailer of what was to come against India in West Indies' previous game of the 2015 World Cup against South Africa.

He started the day on a forgettable note at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), conceding a woeful 109 in his ten overs. The tall pacer gave away 95 runs off his final five overs after an impressive first spell, with AB de Villiers taking him to the cleaners during the end overs.

De Villiers' 66-ball 162 meant the West Indies were left to chase an improbable 409 for victory. Another horrendous top-order showing had the side in shambles at 63/7 in the 18th over.

Once again, Holder took responsibility and fought a lone hand to score 56 off 48 balls and help West Indies salvage some pride. They were eventually bowled out for 151, suffering a massive 257-run defeat.

Despite starting his career as a bowling all-rounder, Holder has become a dependable batter, evidenced by three centuries and 24 half-centuries in international cricket.

#5 Ian Butchart - 54* off 70 vs New Zealand, 1987 World Cup

Butchart almost pulled off one of Zimbabwe's most memorable wins.

One of the best matches of the 1987 World Cup featured a lower-order rearguard action by medium-pacer Iain Butchart of Zimbabwe.

Playing the opening game of their campaign against New Zealand, Zimbabwe restricted their opponents to 242/7 in 50 overs. However, their response was shredded to pieces by the Kiwi bowlers to the point where the side languished at 104/7.

Unwilling to relent, Butchart produced a sensational batting display and was the ideal foil for one-drop batter Dave Houghton. The duo added an incredible 117 to take Zimbabwe to within 22 runs of a famous victory.

Yet, Houghton was dismissed for a magnificent 142 off 137, following which Butchart was finally run out for 54 off 70 balls, as the Black Caps won by three runs. It was Butchart's lone half-century in his 21 international matches.