Top 5 highest scores at No. 9 or below vs Australia in Tests ft. Aamer Jamal

Australia, among others, have the reputation of wrapping up the tails of opposition teams quite quickly and not allowing them to swing their bats around. This helps them contain their opponents to low totals and not allow the latter's tailenders to get a big score and help their team.

However, there have been a few notable exceptions to this, as was proven by Aamer Jamal for Pakistan on Wednesday. In the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Pakistan were about to get all out when they were reduced to 227/9.

However, Jamal proved his detractors wrong by punishing the poor bowling of the Aussies. Finally, when he got out for 82, Pakistan were well-placed at 313.

As it turns out, Jamal is not the only batter to have come so lower down the order and put the Australian attack to the sword. In this listicle, we bring to you the top five highest scores at number nine or below against Australia in Test cricket.

#1 Adam Parore (110)

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Adam Parore. \NOV 1979: Karsan Ghavri bowling for India against Australia

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Adam Parore leads this list owing to a stellar 110 that he got while batting at No.9 at the WACA in Perth in December 2001.

Batting first, the Kiwis ran up a gigantic total of 534/9, thanks largely to centuries from Lou Vincent, Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle.

They seemed to be content with all the runs that they had on the board before Parore walked out to bat and stroked a fabulous century to add his name to the list.

Australia did not bat too well in this game, but Mark Waugh plodded along to ensure they drew this game comfortably.

#2 Karsan Ghavri (86)

Batting first, India were served well by centuries from opener Sunil Gavaskar and wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani to prop them up towards a big total. But, Ghavri, with his late-order exploits by building partnerships with Kapil Dev and Shivlal Yadav, allowed India the extra leeway and completely deflated the Australian side.

The latter were led by Kim Hughes after most of their stars had chosen to play in Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket. India won this match by an innings and 100 runs.

#3 Axar Patel (84)

Axar Parel in action against Australia.

Axar Patel comes third on this list owing to the 84 that he got against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur last year.

Electing to bat first, Australia got all out for a mere 177 within 64 overs and allowed India to come out to bat on the same day. The hosts put up an even 400 runs on the board, which was thanks largely to skipper Rohit Sharma's 120.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 70 lower down the order, and Axar helped out immensely with his 84. This proved to be a crucial score as it helped India to beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs.

#4 Aamer Jamal (82)

The latest entrant to this list is Aamer Jamal, thanks to the whirlwind 82 he scored at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan seemed to be in for a quick finish when Hasan Ali got out and left them at 227/9. However, Jamal had other ideas and started swinging at most things that came his way.

It appeared as if he would torment Australia for a long time and get the first century of the series for Pakistan, but thankfully, he got out on 82 when Nathan Lyon tempted him to sky a catch to Mitchell Starc.

#5 David Holford (80)

When Garry Sobers' West Indies toured Australia in 1968-69, David Holford stood out for the famous 80 he scored against the hosts in the fourth Test held at the Adelaide Oval.

Batting first, the Windies could only amass 276, which was then offset by Australia's mammoth 533, in which the great Doug Walters scored 110.

In response, the visitors put up a gigantic 616, which featured a century from Basil Butcher, 90 from Joey Carew and 80 from Rohan Kanhai. Holford, who walked out to bat at No.9, also scored an impressive 80, to end the game in a draw.

