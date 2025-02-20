Top 5 highest-wicket takers for India in ICC ODI tournaments ft. Mohammed Shami

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's stellar performances in ICC tournaments continued in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The 34-year-old, playing only his fifth match for India since returning from a 13-month layoff due to injury, picked up his sixth ODI five-wicket haul.

Shami's 5/53 in 10 overs helped India restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par total of 228 in 49.4 overs. The ace pacer also reached the 200-wicket mark in ODIs during his incredible spell, becoming the fastest Indian and second fastest overall to the mark.

That apart, Shami also continued his climb up the wicket-takers chart in ICC ODI events (World Cup and Champions Trophy) among Indian bowlers. While his being in the top five in the list is a well-known fact, let us find out where he is among Indian bowlers for wickets in ICC tournaments.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah - 42 wickets

Bumrah has been integral to India's consistency in ICC events over the past decade [Credit: Getty]

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made his presence felt for India in his limited number of matches in ICC ODI events. Despite missing out on the ongoing Champions Trophy due to an injury, the 31-year-old is already on 42 wickets in 25 ICC ODI games.

Bumrah played the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups, picking up a combined 38 wickets in 20 matches at a remarkable average of 19.57 with two four-wicket hauls. He played a massive role in India finishing runner-up with a lone loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Bumrah was also part of India's second-place finish in the 2017 Champions Trophy, his lone appearance in the tournament. While largely remembered for his costly no-ball in the final against Pakistan, the champion pacer also surprisingly struggled throughout the competition. Bumrah picked up only five wickets in four matches at a poor average of 52.50 as India lost two of their five games in the competition.

Nevertheless, his overall numbers in ICC ODI tournaments read an impressive 42 wickets at an average of 22.71 in 25 matches.

It is worth mentioning that former Indian spinner Anil Kumble also picked up 42 wickets in ICC ODI tournaments. However, he took three games (28) more than Bumrah to achieve the feat.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja - 43 wickets

Jadeja led India with the ball in their victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign [Credit: Getty]

Arguably India's most underrated white-ball bowler, Ravindra Jadeja, comes in at No.4 on this elite list, with 43 wickets across ODI World Cups and Champions Trophies.

The 36-year-old was part of the last three ODI World Cups in 2015, 2019, and 2023, totaling 27 wickets in 21 outings at an average of 30.70 and an economy of 4.60, including a five-wicket haul. Jadeja has also excelled in Champions Trophies, with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 27.50 and an economy of under 4.80.

The veteran left-arm spinner finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2013 Champions Trophy with 12 scalps, helping India go on an unbeaten run to the title.

#3 Javagal Srinath - 47 wickets

Srinath led the Indian pace attack for most of the 1990s [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath was India's fast-bowling spearhead in the 1990s, thanks to his incredible skill level and remarkable control. The right-arm pacer played in all four ODI World Cups from 1992 to 2003, picking up 44 wickets at an average of 27.81 in 34 matches.

Srinath played in the 1998 and 2002 Champions Trophies, with India winning their maiden title in the latter. However, he picked up only three wickets in as many games at a sub-par average of 49 and an economy of over 6.12.

Nevertheless, Srinath helped India go on a sensational final run in the 2003 ODI World Cup despite being at the tail end of his illustrious career. His overall tally in ICC ODI events read 47 wickets in 37 matches at an average of 29.17, including two four-wicket hauls.

#2 Zaheer Khan - 59 wickets

Zaheer played a major role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup title run [Credit: Getty]

India's greatest left-arm pacer, Zaheer Khan, was on top of the wicket-taking charts among Indian bowlers in ICC ODI tournaments until the ongoing Bangladesh contest. The former speedster is among the rare cricketers to be a part of a title-winning team in the ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2002).

Zaheer played three World Cups for India between 2003 and 2011, picking up 44 wickets in 23 matches at an excellent average of 20.22 and an economy of under 4.50.

His Champions Trophy numbers are equally impressive, with 15 matches across two editions (2000 and 2002) and nine matches at an average of 24.53. Overall, Zaheer picked up 59 wickets in just 32 ICC ODI matches at an average of 21.32.

#1 Mohammed Shami - 60 wickets

Shami broke several records during his incredible run in the 2023 ODI World Cup [Credit: Getty]

Mohammed Shami overtook Zaheer Khan to become India's leading wicket-taker in ICC ODI tournaments in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. The 34-year-old is fifth all-time in wickets in the ODI World Cup with 55 scalps at an average of 13.52, including an incredible four five-wicket hauls in 18 matches.

Shami is also the leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in ODI World Cups and also led all bowlers in the 2023 edition with 24 wickets in seven outings. He continued his magical run in ICC events with a five-wicket haul in his maiden Champions Trophy game (ongoing contest against Bangladesh).

Overall, Shami boasts magical numbers in ICC ODI tournaments with 60 wickets at an average of 13.28 in 19 outings, including five five-wicket hauls.

