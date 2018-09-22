Top 5 acts of sportsmanship cricket has ever seen

These acts by the cricketers proved cricket is indeed a gentlemen's game

Winning is not always the true essence of sport. Often, what is most celebrated over those memorable victories and the shocking losses are those small yet powerful gestures of sportsmanship that come out of nowhere, crossing all the barriers. These are the moments when players come together not as opponents, but as human beings.

Cricket being the gentlemen's game has been a witness to many of such incidents where results took a back seat and the sport emerged as the winner. Here we take a look at the top 5 of such beautiful gestures of sportsmanship by the cricketers.

#5 Sangakkara walking off the field before umpire gives him out

Sangakkara is a true gentleman

This incident took place during the third ODI of England tour of Sri Lanka at Dambulla on October 7, 2007. When Sri Lanka were reeling at 42-3, a Stuart Broad's delivery brushed Sangakkara's bat and landed in the hands of the wicketkeeper, who didn't appeal. But knowing there was an edge, Sangakkara walked off the field without waiting for the umpire's decision.

#4 Imran Khan calling back Kris Srikanth

During the second Test match between India and Pakistan in 1987, Kris Srikanth was adjudged LBW by the umpire. While Srikanth was leaving the field, Pakistan’s captain, Imran Khan called back Srikanth to bat. Kris was however caught behind, the very next delivery by Waqar Younis.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane calling the Afghanistan team to pose with the trophy

Rahane's gesture to call Afghanistan team for a photo won a lot of hearts

After rolling the Afghanistan team under two days in the historic one-off Test match, the gesture shown by the Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane during the post-match presentation ceremony won the hearts of the cricket fans all over the world. Ajinkya Rahane called the whole Afghanistan team to pose with the trophy for a photo.

