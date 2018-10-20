Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs against West Indies in ODIs

Shashwat Pande FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 201 // 20 Oct 2018, 15:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Indies will play a 5-match ODI series against India

India is scheduled to play the West Indies in a 5-match ODI series starting from the 21st of October. While it looks a complete mismatch on paper after a rather shambolic display by the Windies in the Test series which ended in favour of the home side within three days.

There is again a lot to gain for both the sides, as India will look to finally solve the middle order conundrum and try to nourish Rishabh Pant as a specialist batsman with the ability to finish games in the recent wake of Dhoni's waning batting prowess.

While this tour might not provide the ideal preparation platform that the team management might have been seeking before the all-important Australian tour, it has for what it's worth unearthing a gem like Prithvi Shaw whose batting style is reminiscent of Sehwag from his early days.

Nevertheless, there are records still to be broken in this series with the apogee of clean sweeping the West Indies very much likely to happen this time around. So, here is a list of 5 Indian Batsmen with most runs against the Windies in ODI cricket

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin of India

Mohammad Azharuddin was an elegant right-handed batsman who hailed from Hyderabad. He amassed 9378 runs in the ODI format and thereby became the first batsman to reach that run aggregate in ODI cricket at the time of his retirement.

West Indies was one of his favourites opposition to play against going by the numbers he has against them. Though he does not have a century, he does have a couple of fifties to go with 998 ODI runs against the mighty Windies of 80's and early 90's.

Matches: 43; Runs: 998; Avg: 26.26; 100s: 0; 50s: 2; Highest: 81; Str: 73.17

1 / 5 NEXT