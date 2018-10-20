×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs against West Indies in ODIs

Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
201   //    20 Oct 2018, 15:55 IST

West Indies will play a 5-match ODI series against India
West Indies will play a 5-match ODI series against India

India is scheduled to play the West Indies in a 5-match ODI series starting from the 21st of October. While it looks a complete mismatch on paper after a rather shambolic display by the Windies in the Test series which ended in favour of the home side within three days.

There is again a lot to gain for both the sides, as India will look to finally solve the middle order conundrum and try to nourish Rishabh Pant as a specialist batsman with the ability to finish games in the recent wake of Dhoni's waning batting prowess.

While this tour might not provide the ideal preparation platform that the team management might have been seeking before the all-important Australian tour, it has for what it's worth unearthing a gem like Prithvi Shaw whose batting style is reminiscent of Sehwag from his early days.

Nevertheless, there are records still to be broken in this series with the apogee of clean sweeping the West Indies very much likely to happen this time around. So, here is a list of 5 Indian Batsmen with most runs against the Windies in ODI cricket

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin of India
Mohammed Azharuddin of India

Mohammad Azharuddin was an elegant right-handed batsman who hailed from Hyderabad. He amassed 9378 runs in the ODI format and thereby became the first batsman to reach that run aggregate in ODI cricket at the time of his retirement.

West Indies was one of his favourites opposition to play against going by the numbers he has against them. Though he does not have a century, he does have a couple of fifties to go with 998 ODI runs against the mighty Windies of 80's and early 90's.

Matches: 43; Runs: 998; Avg: 26.26; 100s: 0; 50s: 2; Highest: 81; Str: 73.17

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records Sachin Tendulkar Records
Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
5 Indian batsmen with maximum runs against West Indies in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian batsmen who are likely to  complete 1000 runs...
RELATED STORY
5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who got out in the nervous 90s on most...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian players who can...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli should prefer Rayudu and Pandey over...
RELATED STORY
5 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons behind Team India's resounding win against the...
RELATED STORY
5 active batsmen with the most number of Test centuries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us