Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia

The upcoming series between India and Australia is going to be an exciting one

India's highly awaited tour of Australia has already raked in enough attention way prior to its commencement. The fans and media have turned frenzy and can't wait any longer to witness the mega-event that would dominate the next couple of months across the international circuits.

In all their interactions held to date, one thing that has been a constant is the supremacy shown by the Indian batsmen against the likes of some top-notch Aussie spearheads and their spin counterparts.

In fact, if you look at the statistics you would realize that three of India's leading batsmen feature in the list of the top five run-getters in the India-Australia Test series.

So, on that note, let's stroll past the names of the top five Indian batsmen with most runs versus Australia in the longest format of the game.

Sunil Gavaskar

The little master had a knack of scoring a bagful of runs without breaking a sweat. His timed deliveries and elegant strokeplay account for the majority of runs he has accumulated whilst donning the whites for the Indian unit.

In the 20 games Gavaskar played against the Kangaroos, he amassed 1550 runs with 8 centuries and 4 half-centuries to his name and got dismissed for a duck on merely 2 occasions, all at an average of 51.66 which gives a glimpse of the prowess he possessed during his cricketing days.

#4 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

The Nawab of Najafgarh may have missed out on a double century against the Aussies during India's tour of 2003-04, but his performance during the mind-boggling series continue to stay fresh in the minds of the Indian viewers as soon as India-Australia series pops into their heads.

His 195 against the likes of Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne is amongst the best innings one could have ever witnessed from an Indian opener versus the Aussie gentlemen.

In 23 matches against Australia, Sehwag accumulated a total of 1821 runs at an average of 41.39 with 3 hundreds and 10 fifties under his belt. He was dismissed on a duck on 3 occasions in the red-ball contests that were held with them.

