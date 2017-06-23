Top 5 Indian wicket-takers in West Indies

We take a look at 5 Indian bowlers who lead the pack of wicket takers in the West Indies.

@imkush18 by Kushagra Agarwal

When one talks about the Indian team, the first thing that comes to mind is their explosive batting order. The Indian batsmen have, time and again, overshadowed their bowling counterparts. One of the major reasons that the country is predominantly known as a batting nation.

The likes of Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Dravid and Kohli have always been more decorated and followed rather than Kumble, Zaheer or Harbhajan. However, the contribution of the bowlers can never be underestimated as they are the ones who restrict the opposition, making the batsmen’s job easier.

As Virat Kohli and his troops get ready to face the Windies in the latter’s backyard, we take a look at 5 such Indian bowlers who lead the pack of wicket takers in the West Indies.

None of the players who feature on this list is a part of the Indian squad this time around. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin who occupy sixth, seventh and ninth positions on this list will be taking the field during this series and will look to break into the list at the end of the series.

#5 Ishant Sharma

The lanky Indian pacer played his first ODI in the Carribean in 2009 and featured in 10 more matches after that. Ishant has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 37.27 and an economy rate of 5.80.

Striking at 38.5, Ishant’s figures can be considered average. His economy is worst amongst Indians who have picked up at least 10 wickets in West Indies.

Presently, the 28-year-old Delhi bowler is a regular in the Indian test outfit but the selectors have kept him out of the scheme of things as far as ODIs are concerned. He also made news recently for going through an entire IPL season wicketless, representing the Kings XI Punjab franchise.