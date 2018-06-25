Top 5 Jos Buttler knocks in ODIs

Enumerating five of Buttler's special performances in the 50-over format.

Ram Kumar FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 08:08 IST

Jos Buttler has established himself as a high-impact limited-overs batsman

Since making his ODI debut against Pakistan in 2012, Jos Buttler has grown leaps and bounds in the evolving white-ball circuit. From 114 ODIs thus far (*as of 25th June, 2018), he has hammered 3091 runs at an impressive average of 40.67 and astonishing strike-rate of 117.52. Beyond mere numbers, one would be hard pressed to identify a more dynamic middle-order batsman in the present day 50-over format.

As many as 17 of Buttler's 23 fifty-plus scores has resulted in victories for England. It may not be far fetched to ascertain that he remains the pivotal player in the team's remarkable ODI resurgence in the aftermath of the 2015 World Cup.

In this segment, let us take a look at five of Buttler's best knocks in the 50-over format. The momentousness of the performance as well as relative strength of the opposition bowling attack has been factored in order to enumerate his exploits.

#5 - 129 (77) against New Zealand at Edgbaston, 2015

Buttler's vicious assault powered England past the 400-run mark for the first time

In what was their first ODI (a solitary game against Ireland was washed out) after a disastrous campaign in the 2015 World Cup, there were not much expectations riding on England. After all, their opponents at Birmingham were runners-up New Zealand.

After winning the toss on a placid track, visiting skipper Brendon McCullum surprisingly opted to bowl first. An enterprising century from Joe Root set the platform for England's lower middle-order. Coming in at 180/4 around the halfway mark, Buttler launched a vicious assault on the Kiwi bowlers.

Buttler took calculated risks even as the typically aggressive New Zealand captain refused to relent tactically. By the time he was dismissed in the 48th over, the wicket-keeper batsman had blasted 129 from just 77 balls. His knock, laced with 13 boundaries and 5 sixes, helped England reach their then highest ODI total of 408. The hosts eventually won the match by a whopping 210 runs.