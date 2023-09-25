Top 5 knocks of CPL 2023 ft. Alex Hales

The 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2023) concluded today with the Guyana Amazon Warriors emerging victorious. The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, thrashed the Trinbago Knight Riders by nine wickets to claim their maiden title.

The victory was set up by the bowlers, who bowled immaculately to bowl TKR out for just 94. Dwayne Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 4-26. The Warriors completed the chase with six overs to spare, with Saim Ayub registering a half-century.

The game brought down the curtain on what has been a thrilling tournament for fans and pundits alike. Over the course of the last month or so, the CPL has provided immense entertainment without compromising on the quality of cricket.

There have been some sensational individual performances throughout the season, not the least with the bat.

On that note, here's a look at the top 5 knocks of CPL 2023:

#5 Nicholas Pooran (102* vs Barbados Royals in CPL 2023)

In a game between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, Nicholas Pooran played a phenomenal innings to further bolster his growing reputation as a T20 freak. Things started well for the Royals, as they won the toss and also picked up an early wicket.

However, Nicholas Pooran unleashed hell on the bowlers as he smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 53 deliveries. He shared crucial partnerships with Martin Guptill and Andre Russell over the course of his innings.

His marvelous knock included 10 sixes and 5 fours, helping TKR post a total of 208 on the board. In response, the Royals could only manage to string together a score of 166, conceding the game by 42 runs.

Pooran was adjudged the player-of-the-match, and his performance in front of his home crowd only made the occasion happier for him.

#4 Martin Guptill (100* vs Barbados Royals in CPL 2023)

Martin Guptill, who has represented New Zealand 367 times across formats, played a special inning for the Trunbago Knight Riders in game 13 of the season. Once again, the Barbados Royals are the team that suffered owing to a batter's genius.

Guptill scored an unbeaten 100 to help his side post a total of 194 on the board. Despite the fall of wickets at the other end, the Kiwi stood tall to ensure that his team did not suffer.

He did share a crucial partnership with skipper Kieron Pollard, but other than the latter, none of the other batters got going.

His knock comprised nine sixes and two fours, and it seemed to leave a huge dent in the confidence of the Royals as they were bowled out for just 61. The Knight Riders won the game by 133 runs, and Guptill was obviously the player-of-the-match.

#3 Alex Hales (119* vs Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2023)

The experienced Alex Hales, who was part of the Jamaica Tallawahs, lit up the Providence Stadium in Guyana in a game against the Saint Lucia Kings.

His side lost the toss and was put to the test first by the Kings. Hales, batting at the top of the order, blasted a superb ton, which took his side to a total of 201 in their allocated 20 overs.

Hales played a sublime knock, while the other batters struggled for rhythm. He ended unbeaten on 119, hitting seven sixes in the process. He did share a vital partnership with Imad Wasim towards the end of the inning, but otherwise, it was a one-man show.

When it was their turn to bat, the Kings failed to turn up as they were skittled out for just 79. They conceded the game by a massive margin of 122 runs, and Hales was declared the player-of-the-match.

#2 Shai Hope (106 vs Barbados Royals in CPL 2023)

In the 30th game of the season, which was also the last one of the league stage, Shai Hope produced a knock for the ages for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, plundering 106 off just 44 deliveries to end with an explosive strike rate of 240.91.

He came in to bat in the 4th over and was dismissed in the 17th. In between those overs, he took the Barbados Royals' bowlers to the cleaners, with all of them at the receiving end of his brilliance.

He smashed 8 maximums and 9 boundaries during his stay at the crease. He was most severe on Rahkeem Conwall, scoring 32 runs off one of his overs.

He was involved in a fantastic 132-run stand with the young Kevlon Anderson, and his innings lifted the Warriors to a score of 226, which turned out to be 88 runs too many for the Royals. Hope, quite deservingly, was given the award for player-of-the-match.

#1 Rahkeem Cornwall (102 vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2023)

Rahkeem Cornwall was at the receiving end of Shai Hope's magnificent effort, but he also produced a similar innings during CPL 2023, perhaps even better.

In a game between the Barbados Royals and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the latter batted first and notched up a total of 220 in their 20 overs. Cornwall picked up two wickets with the ball before his mayhem with the willow.

What was thought to be a tough chase was completed with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare, all thanks to the big man. Conwall played a magical knock, scoring 102 off just 48 deliveries before retiring.

His knock comprised 12 monstrous maximums and 4 fours, and he shared an 86-run partnership with Laurie Evans during the inning.

However, it was Cornwall who did the bulk of the scoring, clearing the boundaries with ease. His knock came in a run-chase, which makes it the best knock of CPL 2023. Rovman Powell, the skipper of the Royals, picked Cornwall's innings as the highlight of the season following their exit.