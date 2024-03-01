Top 5 Marais Erasmus moments in international cricket ft. the IND-SA Cape Town Test 2022 

Renowned cricket umpire Marais Erasmus has announced his retirement from umpiring in international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing Test series between New Zealand and Australia. Erasmus, one of the finest umpires to have graced the game, has featured in several memorable matches.

A former first-class player for Boland in the South African domestic circuit, Erasmus' first assignment as an international umpire was back in 2006 and he has went on to officiate in 80 Tests, 124 ODIs and 43 T20Is besides serving as a TV umpire in 131 men's matches across formats. He also officiated in 18 women's T20Is.

During his interaction with Cricbuzz, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year Award winner revealed that he had already informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about his decision to call it quits after the end of his contract in April.

"I'll miss the privileges and the travelling. But I've had enough of being away and living outside of my comfort zone. I think having a more boring life is what I'm looking for. I decided in October last year and I informed the ICC that I would finish my contract in April and that would be that," Erasmus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Having said that, let us look at Marais Erasmus' top five moments in international cricket:

# 5. An altercation with Praveen Kumar during a Test match in England

Marais Erasmus was involved in a heated exchange with the former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar. The incident occurred during a Test match in Trent Bridge back in 2011. India had travelled for a four-match Test series and Praveen was one of their main bowlers.

During the 18th over of the opening day of the 2nd Test in Trent Bridge, Praveen vociferously appealed for an LBW against Kevin Pietersen. Erasmus turned the decision down and Praveen Kumar was vividly upset with the decision.

The pacer was seen having an animated chat with Erasmus but the latter's reactions suggested he has had enough. Praveen was shoved away by Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh when they realised the argument was going out of hand and was later fined 20 per cent of his match fees.

# 4. When Marais Erasmus recreated a trending meme with Babar Azam

One of the finest modern day batters, Babar Azam had a fun time with Marais Erasmus during England's tour of Pakistan in 2022-23. It was during Day 2 of the second Test in Multan when Babar and Marais were involved in a hilarious meme recreation.

Babar had scored 75 in the first innings and during his knock, a picture went viral on social media where Babar was clicked in such a position that Erasmus's potbelly was camouflaging Babar and it looked as if Babar had that physique.

The internet poked fun at the then Pakistan captain but Babar took it sportingly. He went up to Erasmus after he was hit by a throw and stood beside him to recreate the meme from the first day. He then jokingly patted on Erasmus' belly to send social media into a frenzy.

# 3. When Erasmus annoyed the ever-so-calm Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin with an animated discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greats of the red ball game and recently became the second Indian spinner and the fourth overall to take 500+ Test wickets. Over the years, we haven't seen Ashwin getting involved in too many exchanges and altercations.

However, during the second Test between India and England of the ongoing series, something irked Ashwin when the day's play was about to conclude. It was during Day 1 of the second Test in Vizag when Ashwin, who was batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end, was seen having an animated chat with Erasmus.

As per reports in PTI, Erasmus had apparently tried to remind Ashwin about the time of the day when the latter was having an extended chat with Jaiswal when the proceedings were about to conclude.

# 2. The no-ball controversy during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in 2022

Erasmus was a pivotal character during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game in 2022.

This could be one of the most massive decisions Erasmus has ever taken in his international career. A World Cup match featuring India and Pakistan always makes for a great spectacle but that particular day in Melbourne was something different.

The chase master Virat Kohli was preparing for something unimaginable and the decision taken by Erasmus at a crucial juncture of the game might have favoured India without taking any credit away from the knock that Kohli played. With 13 required off 3 deliveries, Mohammad Nawaz bowled a full toss which looked to be over the waist.

Kohli pulled it over the deep backward square leg boundary for a maximum to bring the equation down to 7 off 2. There was no immediate signal given by Erasmus, who was standing as the square leg umpire. Kohli pointed at Erasmus and the no-ball was given after a brief deliberation.

The Pakistan team wasn't happy with the decision and it was quite apparent on the field based on Babar's discussion with Erasmus. Several former Pakistan players expressed displeasure with the decision as they felt such a decisive decision should always be referred to the third umpire.

# 1. 'That is impossible' - When Marais Erasmus couldn't believe Dean Elgar's luck

The attention during this particular incident was more on Virat Kohli and the Indian team but Erasmus was the umpire whose decision sparked all the verbal volleys on the stump mic. It was during the third and the final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town in 2022 when all hell broke loose.

During the 21st over of South Africa's run chase, Ashwin bowled a flatter trajectory delivery on the stumps, which struck Elgar right leg in front of the stumps. The trajectory suggested that it would smash the middle stumps.

Erasmus, without hesitation, raised his finger but was surprised when the ball tracking suggested that it would have bounced over the stumps. He couldn't believe the decision was overturned as was heard saying 'This is impossible' at least twice on the stump mic. Most of the Indian fielders kept firing verbal volleys on the stump mic.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were heard criticizing the host broadcaster for bringing the game into disrepute. Kohli even suggested they should also focus on the South African team when they shine the ball, referring to the sandpaper gate incident where Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to shine the ball with a piece of sandpaper at the same venue.

