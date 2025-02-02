Top 5 moments from BCCI Naman Awards 2025

The BCCI Naman Awards 2025 took place on Saturday (February 1) in Mumbai, and witnessed participation from the top cricketers and officials of the country. The ceremony was dedicated to honor the exceptional performances of Indian cricketers (men and women) during the 2023-24 season.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar received the coveted Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Indian cricket. The legendary batter slammed over 34,000 runs while scoring 100 centuries and 164 fifties.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana won the Best Cricketer of the Year in the men's and women's categories, respectively. Bumrah played a key role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory by picking 15 wickets in seven games at an exceptional average of 8.26. Mandhana displayed consistency across all formats while producing her career-best Test knock of 149 against South Africa.

Ravichandran Ashwin received the BCCI Special Award for his performances in international cricket. Ashwin recently brought curtains down on his India career and ended with 765 wickets and over 4,000 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the finest moments of the BCCI Naman Awards 2025.

#1 Rohit Sharma's fun-filled answer about his habit of forgetting things

India Women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana engaged in a fun interaction with Indian men's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. Mandhana asked Rohit whether he has picked up any habit, which has resulted in his teammates teasing him.

He responded by saying via BCCI on X:

“I don’t know. They tease my about forgetting. Obviously, it’s not a hobby but this is what they tease me about – that I forget my wallet, passport – which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back."

On being asked what is the biggest thing he has ever forgotten, Rohit said:

“I can’t say that. If this is coming live, my wife will be watching, and I can’t say that. I will keep that to myself."

#2 Smriti Mandhana opens up on her favorite music genre

All-rounder Hardik Pandya asked Smriti Mandhana to pick three top songs that would make her playlist inside the dressing room. Mandhana said:

“I am the last person to create a playlist. My songs are either love songs or sad songs. Before a match, I prefer listening to these rather than Punjabi tracks. I don’t really go near the speakers and try to change any song, because everyone is gonna give me that reaction. So, I try to be safe and listen to it on my headphones. But, I definitely love music and any Arijit Singh song is my go-to song."

Further, Pandya grilled Mandhana by asking to name the player who has a weird music taste. She said:

"I do not enjoy Punjabi music a lot and most of the girls do like it. Everyone's gonna hate me for saying this, but for me, that's really weird music. All the girls love it, so I would say everyone has a weird taste."

#3 Sachin Tendulkar passes on message to youngsters

After being bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sachin Tendulkar gave an inspirational speech that left the onlookers in silence. He touched upon various topics, including losing his father during the 1999 World Cup and also not having a bat contract for two years.

During the speech, Tendulkar's message to the youngsters certainly made a significant impact. The 51-year-old urged young cricketers to maintain discipline and value everything that God has offered to them.

“I should not be giving you advice and saying ‘stay focused’ or whatever, but there’ll be distractions. Don’t let them disrupt your career. Value everything that we have and look after your game. We all have managed; we did not have anything. It is important to value when we have everything and behave in the appropriate manner to take the game forward and the country’s name (forward)," he said.

“Like I said, you all are current cricketers; there is plenty of cricket left in you. Just go out, give your best, and make the most of this opportunity, because you only realise once you’ve stopped playing cricket, where you were a few years ago. So, all the very best to you,” Sachin Tendulkar added.

#4 Indian team honored for winning 2024 T20 World Cup

The BCCI relived India's 2024 T20 World Cup glory and honored the squad members for their impressive performances. Notably, nine members out of the 15-member squad were present at the event and received a personalized ring. Due to his participation in the Ranji Trophy game, veteran batter Virat Kohli could not attend the ceremony.

On being asked by Harsha Bhogle about the feeling after winning the T20 World Cup, captain Rohit Sharma said:

"Honestly it took a while for me to realize we've won the World Cup, until we came to Mumbai, we realized what we actually did. Unfortunately for us, in Barbados, we were stuck there because of the hurricane, and we were not able to go out so three or four days we were there and you know when you win an ICC trophy, you want to go and celebrate, especially when you are not in the country and bring it back to the country and celebrate with the fans."

"But up until we arrived in Mumbai and we saw a glimpse of it, the next morning when I woke up, I realized it was very very special," he added.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on his post-retirement life

The legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was a recipient of the BCCI Special Award for his consistency across all formats.

After being asked by Harsha Bhogle on how his family has been reacting after his retirement, Ashwin said:

"They just kicked me out, they've had enough of me already. Look I've never been home for this stretch together. I have dropped children before, but dropping and picking up them and also being part of their daily routine something I didn't sign up for. But, I must admit I am enjoying quite a bit."

