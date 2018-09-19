Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 most exciting Indo-Pak clashes of all time-

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Sep 2018
intros.jpg

The biggest rivalry in cricket will resume again on Wednesday as India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup. With Virat Kohli missing from the Indian side, it gives Pakistan an excellent chance to get one over their arch-rivals. It will be the first meeting between the two sides after India loss at the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan last year.

As the two countries don’t engage in bilateral cricket series, fans are treated to Indo-Pak contests only in multi-lateral events which makes such contests even more exciting. Indo-Pak clash has always promised fireworks.

There has been plenty of nail-biting contest between the two countries. We take a look at some of the matches which kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

#5 India vs Pakistan, 1996 World Cup Quarterfinal, Bangalore

5.jpg

There are not many bigger occasions in world cricket than an India-Pakistan World cup clash. After winning the toss and batting first, India got off to a fantastic start as openers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sachin Tendulkar put on 90 runs for the first wicket.

A middle-over slowdown brought Pakistan back into the game but some terrific hitting in the death overs by Ajay Jadeja helped India post an impressive score of 287 runs on the board.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a flier courtesy a whirlwind fifty by captain Aamer Sohail. Sohail got engaged in a verbal duel with Venkatesh Prasad only to see his stumps knocked over off the very next ball.

Pakistan lost the crucial wickets of Ijaz Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq in the next few overs and the likes of Saleem Malik and Javed Miandad could not keep up with the asking run rate. India went on to register a famous win.

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Waqar Younis picks his all-time XI
