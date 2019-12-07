Top 5 ODI Batsmen of this decade

We look at the best batsmen in the decade gone by

The evolution of ODI cricket has been quite dramatic in the last decade. No total seems too big while batting first anymore, teams batting second are chasing scores above 300 with ease, and batsmen are dominating the game like never before.

Over the last ten years, there have been several star batsmen who have etched their names in the ODI cricketing history, courtesy of their sheer prowess with the bat.

At the fag end of this decade, we take a look at 5 best ODI batsmen to have plied their trade in the last 10 years.

#5 Kumar Sangakkara

Matches-142 Runs-6356 HS-169 Avg-52.96 100s-15

Having retired from the game at the end of the 2015 World Cup, Kumar Sangakkara wasn’t a straightforward choice in this list. However, his impact with the bat was simply phenomenal in the period between 2010 and 2015. He was at his peak form when he called it quits from the 50 overs format. He finished as the 2nd highest run-getter in the 2015 World Cup and became the first batsman to smash 4 centuries in a single World Cup.

The southpaw made his international debut way back in 2000. He was a raw talent when he first burst onto the scene. It took him some time to adjust to international cricket but once he was ready, there was no looking back. He kept on churning on runs in every format and retired as arguably the greatest Sri Lankan batsman ever.

Sangakkara kept wickets for the majority of his career and developed into a great asset for the Sri Lankan team. Over the years he has enthralled the crowd with his sensational strokeplay and remains one of the finest batsmen of the modern generation.

