Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup

We're only a couple of weeks away from the Asia Cup 2018 where the biggest cricketing teams from subcontinent will lock horns against each other to show which is the best team.

Although all of the teams would like to win the tournament, this also comes as a chance for them to decide who are the best players going forward with the World Cup 2019 in mind.

With all the major teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India announcing their squad for the tournament which starts from 15th of September, here we look at the top 5 players who we should keep an eye on in this tournament as they could very well be the game changers for their respective countries.

#5 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is probably the best spinner in limited overs format right now. At only 19 years of age, he's not only become a vital player for Afghanistan but has also has become a very popular bowler in the T20 Cricket leagues around the world.

He was in tremendous form against Ireland in the recently concluded T20 and ODI series.

#4 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has been a major part of the no.4 conundrum for India in limited overs format. He was excluded from the squad for the ODI series against England but has forced his way back into the side again after a strong showing in List A Cricket.

He was the highest run getter and also remained unbeaten throughout the recently concluded quadrangular series which featured Australia A, South Africa A, India A and India B.

Pandey has been given another chance in the game of musical chairs for the number 4 spot in the Indian batting lineup. With Virat Kohli rested, he has a chance to cement his place in the side.

