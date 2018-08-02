Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 players who have played the most matches in cricket

Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
626   //    02 Aug 2018, 01:12 IST

The game of cricket has been played by so many great players. But only the greatest players have gone on to play the most matches. In this slideshow, we will look at the top 5 players who have played the most matches in cricket. There are many legends who have missed out on this feat. Yet, the ones that feature on this list are true legends of the game and there is no denying that.

Before we look at the players in this list, we need to make a special mention for players who may achieve the feat in the next 2-3 years.

Well, at the moment, there is only one player who has a chance of breaking in the top 5 in the next 2-3 years. Any Guesses?

India v South Africa - ICC Twenty20 World Cup Warm Up
Dhoni holds the record for most matches as a captain.

Well, that player is none other than MS Dhoni, who currently stands 9th in the list of most matches played in a career with a total of 504 matches. Dhoni only needs to play 21 more matches to reach the 6th spot with 525 matches. However, he requires a total of 57 more matches to reach the 5th spot with 561 matches. At 37, it is hard to say whether Dhoni will play 57 more matches or not, but nevertheless, he has a good chance of breaking into the top 5.

#5 Ricky Ponting (560 Matches) (Australia)

Tasmania v Victoria - Sheffield Shield: Day 4
Ponting is a legend of the game and probably the best Australian batsmen ever.

Ponting started his career in 1995 and went on to play till 2012. In his 17 year career, Ponting has achieved a lot of records and milestones for Australia. He was a formidable captain, taking Australia to world cup glory and at the same time the main batsmen of the team.

Post his retirement, Ponting has taken up a few coaching roles and has been successful in that too. In the IPL, he was the coach of the Mumbai Indians

Stats: Ricky Ponting has played in 560 matches for Australia. In these matches, he has accomplished a total of 27483 runs at an excellent average of 45.95. He is the highest Australian run-scorer and also the 3rd highest run scorer in the history of cricket.

