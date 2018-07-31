Top 5 Players with most centuries in cricket

Cricket has been played by so many great players and more specifically so many great batsmen. There have been batsmen who have scored runs in one format but failed in another. Only few have been successful across all formats and performed well. Scoring a century is not an easy task. It requires a lot of concentration, dedication, and commitment. In this list, we will look at the top 5 players with the most centuries in cricket across all formats.

Sadly, many legends and great players have missed out on this. Yet, the ones who have been able to achieve this feat of being in the top 5 players with centuries across all formats are truly legends of the game and something that cannot be denied. You could have liked these players or hated these players but surely you couldn’t have ignored these great players.

But, before we begin our list, it is important to make a special mention here for one player.

Amla is one of the best batsmen in cricket right now.

Hashim Amla (54 centuries) (South Africa) - Amla is one of the most underrated batsmen in cricket right now. He is a man who is very consistent and always performs well. Amla started his career in 2004 and is still going strong.

Stats: Amla has 54 centuries to his name in a total of 327 matches and 410 innings. He has a highest score of 311 not out and has 82 fifties to his name.

It is important to mention here that Amla has not yet retired and is almost sure to break into the top 5 by the time he retires. He is one of the few men in the world right now who can probably take the number 1 spot on this list.

Kohli took over as captain from MSD in 2017.

#5 Virat Kohli (56 centuries) (India)

One of the best batsmen in world cricket right now, Kohli is expected to score many more centuries and maybe even reach the number 1 spot. He is also the only player other than Hashim Amla on this list to not have retired.

Virat Kohli started his career in 2008 and has now played for 10 years. Kohli is expected to play for another 7-8 years and can surely attain the number 1 spot on this list.

Stats: Kohli has 56 centuries to his name in a total of 339 matches and 373 innings. He has a highest score of 243 and has also scored 82 fifties.

As can be seen, both Amla and Kohli are almost neck to neck. Yet, both of these players have magnificent stats.

