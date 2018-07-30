Top 5 players with most international runs in cricket across all formats

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket has been played by so many great players and more specifically so many great batsmen. There have been batsmen who have scored runs in one format but failed in another. Only few have been successful across all formats and performed well. In this list, we will look at the top 5 players with the most international runs in cricket across all formats.

Sadly, many legends and great players have missed out on this. Yet, the ones who have been able to achieve this feat of being in the top 5 players with most runs across all formats are truly legends of the game and something that cannot be denied. You could have liked these players or hated these players but surely you couldn’t have ignored these great players.

Before we look at the top 5 players, it is important to make a special mention here for two players.

Brian Lara

Brian Lara: Lara could have easily been in the top 5 and is only in 7th position because of having played much fewer matches and innings. Lara scored 22358 runs in 430 matches or 521 innings at an average of 46.28. Lara also holds the record for scoring the highest individual score 400 not out.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid: The sixth highest scorer who narrowly misses our list is Rahul Dravid. One of the humblest persons to have played the game, also known as The Wall, has scored 24208 runs in 509 matches or 605 innings at a career average of 45.41.

#5. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) (25534 Runs)

Kallis is considered to be one of the best all-rounders of all time in cricket.

Arguably the best all-rounder to have played cricket, Jacques Kallis comes fifth in our list of the most international runs scored.

Kallis was born in 1975 and started his career in 1995. He went on to play till 2014, having played the game for 19 years.

Stats: Over the course of his 19-year career, Kallis played a total of 519 matches and 617 innings. He went on to score 25534 international runs at an astonishing average of 49.10 and strike rate of 56.30.

