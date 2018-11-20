Top 5 Indian run-getters against Australia in Tests

VVS Laxman's 281 is one of the greatest innings ever played by an Indian batsman in Test cricket

India and Australia have had a riveting rivalry in the longest format of the game. Test matches between the two countries bring out the best in the players of both the teams, and the cricket played is extremely competitive.

The two sides have produced some champion cricketers over the years, who have given cricket fans memories that will last a lifetime.

As the Indian team gears up for another challenging tour Down Under, let us take a look at the top five run-getters for India against Australia in Test cricket.

5. Sunil Gavaskar

The ‘Little Master’ had a very good record against Australia in Tests. In the 31 innings that he played, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar conjured up 1550 runs at an average of 51.66, including 4 fifties and a staggering 8 hundreds.

He will be best remembered for the magnificent 172 off 400 balls that he compiled at the SCG in 1986 against an attack that boasted of Bruce Reid, Bob Holland and David Gilbert.

Gavaskar's record against Australia:

Matches: 20; Innings: 31; Runs: 1550; HS: 172; Avg: 51.66; 100s: 8; 50s: 4; 0s: 2

