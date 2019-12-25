Top 5 run-scorers in ODIs in 2019

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

India finished 2019 on a winning note after defeating West Indies 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series. The culmination of this series marked the end of ODI matches this year. There has been quite a resurgence of ODI cricket in 2019 as we witnessed numerous captivating contests throughout the year. The final of the 2019 ODI World Cup was one such contest and was a great advertisement for ODI cricket all over the globe.

We have seen numerous match-winning performances this year. Established international players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson have continued to top the batting charts in 2019 as well. In this slide show, we will take a look at the most consistent ODI run-scorers in 2019.

#5 Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 1092 runs

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been the linchpin of the fragile ODI batting line-up of Pakistan in the last few years. He has taken the responsibility of carrying Pakistan's batting department after the retirement of the stalwarts like Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

Babar batted at the crucial No.3 position and played multiple match-winning ODI knocks this year. Babar played 20 ODI matches this year and scored 1092 runs at an average of 60.66 including three centuries and six fifties.

#4 Aaron Finch (Australia) - 1141 runs

Aaron Finch

Australia's ODI skipper Aaron Finch has been a consistent performer in the white-ball format over the past few years. He has lead his team from the front in 2019 through his batting exploits. He played a major role with the bat in Australia's away ODI series win against India earlier this year.

Finch played 23 ODI matches this year and scored 1141 runs at an average of 51.86 including four centuries and six fifties.

#3 Shai Hope (West Indies) - 1345 runs

Shai Hope

Shai Hope had a phenomenal year with the bat in ODI cricket in 2019. He is just behind all-time great Brian Lara as the second-highest run-scorer in a calendar year in ODI cricket for the West Indies team.

He scored his career-best ODI score of 170 earlier this year against the Afghanistan team. His steady form with the bat this year has assisted the attacking batsmen around him to play freely.

Hope played 28 ODI matches this year and scored 1345 runs at an average of 61.13 including four centuries and eight fifties.

