Top 5 run-scorers in Tests in 2018 So Far

Balakrishna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.26K // 15 Sep 2018, 12:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Premium batsmen of this generation

There has been quite a resurgence of Test cricket this year as it has provided some captivating contests, proving its real value to the younger generation.

The recently concluded Pataudi series proved to be a great advertisement for Test cricket as both the teams provided some exquisite contests. With the teams now opting to dominate in home conditions by preparing favourable pitches, the batsmen, especially from the visiting team, have been found wanting on most occasions. Run-scoring has become very difficult for the travelling batsmen these days. In some cases, the batsmen from the home team are also struggling because of the quality of the bowlers from the opposition and the playing conditions. The perfect example for this situation is When India lost by an Innings in Pune last year against Aussies falling in their own spin trap.

Some have succumbed to the difficult playing conditions while few players have stood out and performed admirably and instilled hope in their respective teams through quality contributions. In this slideshow, we will look at some of the batsmen who have been consistently performing right from the start of this year.

Here are the leading run-getters of 2018 so far:

#5 Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is expected to fill the void left by the retirement of legends Sangakkara and Mahela

Kusal Mendis is often touted to be the successor of the Retired Great Mahela Jayawardene. Kusal had started this year in red-hot form scoring 271 runs in 3 innings at an average of 90.33 against Bangladesh in their own backyard. He then continued his good run of form in the West Indies against the hosts, where he scored 285 runs at an average of 47.50.

His form dipped considerably when Sri Lanka toured South Africa in July. He scored just 63 runs across 4 innings at 15.55 during the tour. In 7 matches he played this year, he has scored 619 runs at an average of 47.61, including 2 centuries with the highest score of 196 against Bangladesh.

He currently stands at the 5th position in the list of top run-scorers in Tests across the world this year.

1 / 5 NEXT