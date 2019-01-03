Top 5 Sixes hit by Indian Cricketers in 2018

Kohli hit one of the most stunning sixes of 2018

The 2018 cricketing season has come to end. The fans witnessed lots of cricketing actions throughout the year and the season was wonderful in cricketing terms. From blistering batting performances to scintillating bowling spells, from courageous captaincy decisions to astonishing fielding tricks, the year consisted of everything a cricket fan could ask for.

The season, albeit, was quite sparkling for Indian fans. The Indian Cricket Team won four overseas test matches (in SENA countries) in the same year which in itself is a world record as no other Asian team has done it in the history of cricket. The team also won the Asia Cup 2018 later this year. Under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw, young lads from India also won the U-19 World Cup. The year was full of different emotions for the Indians fans and players.

And as we are playing the first international match in 2019, we will dive back to the previous year and look at some of the best sixes played by Indian batsmen in 2018.

#5 Rohit Sharma’s shot over covers against Australia

Before his dismissal a short time ago, Rohit Sharma produced this glorious six over cover!#AUSvIND | @MastercardAU pic.twitter.com/DVj8SoPwPk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma's six-hitting capabilities is a well-known phenomenon. The 31-year old's effortlessness while clearing the fence is simply amazing. The Indian ODI vice-captain is arguably the greatest six-hitter ever produced by India. People remain stunned when the guy starts the fireworks on 22 yards. Time and again, he keeps proving why he has been given the nickname 'HITMAN’ by the cricketing fraternity.

Rohit Sharma, due to his brilliant performances in the white ball cricket, was selected in India's Test squad for the ongoing Australian tour. He was also selected in the playing XI in the first match.

He scored 37 valuable runs in the first innings and one of the highlights of this match was the glorious sixer hit by him in the 34th over of the match. Rohit's strange shot on the 3rd ball of the over left the people awestruck. Hitting a six in a Test match is a rare phenomenon and the six by Rohit over covers was simply unreal.

