Top 5 spectacular catches in international cricket in 2022

"Catches win matches" may be a cliche when it comes to the game of cricket. However, the phrase remains as relevant as ever and will continue to be so. Irrespective of the format, a brilliant piece of fielding has the ability to change the momentum of the game. It can lift the sagging morale of a team.

With every passing year, the standard of fielding seems to be improving, with more and more athleticism coming into the sport. All teams currently have specialist fielding coaches, which is a clear sign of the growing importance of catching and fielding in general in cricket.

2022 saw many brilliant batting and bowling performances across the three formats in international cricket. There were also some stunning catches that were held, which added to the spectacle of watching the game.

With 2022 drawing to a close, we look back at five of the most spectacular catches held in international cricket.

#5 Virat Kohli - India against Bangladesh

Screen grabs from Virat Kohli's sensational catch to dismiss Shakib. Pics: SonyLiv

Virat Kohli dropped quite a few catches in the Dhaka Test against Bangladesh. But in the first ODI, he took a splendid catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan for 29.

The hosts were chasing 187 for victory in Mirpur and were three down for 74. All-rounder Shakib’s innings seemed to be guiding Bangladesh towards a win.

However, in the 24th over, the left-hander attempted to drive Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar on the up.

Shakib miscued his stroke and Kohli, at extra cover, leaped to his right and pulled off a one-handed stunner. Incidentally, Kohli himself was dismissed to a brilliant catch by Litton Das earlier in the day.

Kohli’s splendid effort went in vain as Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38*) guided Bangladesh to a memorable one-wicket win.

#4 Tristan Stubbs - South Africa against England

Tristan Stubbs plucked the ball mid-air. Pic: ECB/ Twitter

Young South African batter Tristan Stubbs displayed his athleticism on the field in spectacular fashion during the third T20I against England in Southampton in July.

Chasing 192 for victory, England were in big trouble at 59 for three in the 10th over. Stubbs pulled off a blinder on the last ball of the over to cause further distress to the Englishmen.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali tried to clip Aiden Markram towards the long-off. However, he ended up getting a leading edge and the ball ballooned to the off-side.

Stubbs, who was placed slightly wide of a normal short midwicket position, hared towards the ball, which seemed to be going past him. However, he leaped in time and completed a sensational one-handed catch with his left hand.

England kept losing wickets in the tough chase and eventually folded up for 101 in 16.4 overs as South Africa cruised to victory by 90 runs.

#3 Glenn Phillips - New Zealand against Sri Lanka

Glenn Philips pulled off a stunner against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 opener. Pic: ICC

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant hundred in the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Earlier, he had taken a flying catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in the opening game of the tournament.

Chasing 201 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Australia lost their first three wickets with only 34 runs on the board. Stoinis also struggled to get going and eventually perished looking for a big hit.

In the ninth over of the innings, Stoinis tried to loft Mitchell Santner towards deep extra cover. However, he did not get his timing right. Phillips judged the stroke brilliantly and took a breathtaking flying catch to send Stoinis on his way.

In the end, New Zealand eased to victory by 89 runs as Devon Conway was named Player of the Match for his 58-ball 92*.

#2 Deandra Dottin - West Indies Women against England Women

An airborne Deandra Dottin catches Lauren Winfield-Hill in the Women's World Cup. Pic: ICC

West Indies Women's Deandra Dottin took an exceptional catch to dismiss opener England Women opener Lauren Winfield-Hill in the seventh match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the University Oval in Dunedin.

West Indies set England a target of 226 and Dottin’s catch gave the fielding side some early inspiration. The first ball of the ninth over bowled by Shamilia Connell was pitched short and wide. Winfield-Hill slashed hard at it, thinking there were some runs for the taking.

Dottin, placed at backward point, literally flew and timed her dive to perfection. She went for the catch with an outstretched hand and pulled off a one-handed stunner.

England eventually fell short by eight runs as they were bowled out for 218 in 47.4 overs.

#1 Roelof van der Merwe - Netherlands against South Africa

Roelof van der Merwe took a spectacular catch to send back David Miller in the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash. Pic: ICC

Dutch left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe took what was arguably the catch of the T20 World Cup 2022. South Africa needed to beat the Netherlands to book a berth in the semi-finals of the ICC event. They crumbled while chasing 159.

As long as David Miller was at the crease, the Proteas had hope. In the 16th over of South Africa's chase, Brandon Glover dug one in short and Miller miscued his pull.

The top edge flew towards the backward square leg. Van der Merwe back peddled and kept his eye on the ball even as the sun was directly in his eye.

The cricketer pulled off a stunner against his former team. With Miller back in the dugout for 17, South Africa failed to get over the line.

They were held to 145/8, with the 13-run loss knocking them out of yet another ICC event.

