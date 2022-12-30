3 reasons why DC must try Manish Pandey as a finisher in IPL 2023

Experienced Karnataka batter Manish Pandey was among Delhi Capitals’ (DC) big buys at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on December 23. He was purchased by the franchise for ₹2.4 crore. Apart from Pandey, Delhi also picked up Ishant Sharma (₹50 lakh), Phil Salt (₹2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (₹5.5 crore) and Rilee Rossouw (₹4.6 crore).

With regards to the IPL, Pandey is the most experienced among all of Delhi’s picks at the IPL 2023 auction. In fact, he is on a rare list of cricketers who have featured in every edition of the Indian T20 league from 2008 to 2022.

Before DC, the 33-year-old represented Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Pune Warriors India (PWI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL.

In all, the right-handed batter has featured in 160 matches in the T20 league and has smashed 3648 runs at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 121.52 with one hundred and 21 fifties to his name.

As Pandey prepares to take on the challenge of batting for a new franchise in 2023, we look at three reasons why DC must try him as a finisher in IPL 2023.

#1 Manish Pandey has got the experience and the strokes

He may only have a strike rate of 121.52 in the IPL, which is pretty much average. However, those who have seen him at his best will vouch for the fact that he is a much better player. Pandey has a tremendous range of strokes and thus possesses the ability to strike big hits. He just needs some confidence and backing.

Pandey struggled in the 2022 season, managing only 88 runs in six matches at an average of 14.67 and a below-par strike rate of 110. He simply did not look anywhere near his real self during the 2022 season for LSG. The fact that DC have picked him in the squad for the upcoming season is a clear sign that they believe in his ability despite his failures last season.

The batter is currently in the news for his terrific 208* off 186 balls in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match for Karnataka against Goa. Pandey struck 14 fours and 11 sixes in his superb innings, giving ample demonstration of the fact that there is still a lot of fight left in him. The scintillating knock, featuring a number of big hits, should encourage DC to try him out as a finisher in IPL 2023.

#2 Specific responsibility might get the better out of him

Pandey underperformed in the chances that he got for LSG during the IPL 2022 season. One of the reasons could be that he did not have clarity with regard to his role in the batting unit. Being given a specific responsibility can help a player clear the clutter in his mind and perform with greater focus.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have done the same brilliantly with their current lot. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, and Harshal Patel have been assigned specified roles in the team and have flourished, knowing what is expected of them. While Maxwell takes charge in the middle overs with the willow, Karthik and Harshal are the designated finisher and death-overs specialist, respectively.

Even Team India have done the same with Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant in T20Is and Tests, respectively. Both have been given the freedom to go after the bowling without worrying about getting out, and the end result is there for everyone to see.

Pandey too has given glimpses of being a good finisher, both in the IPL and while playing for India in the past. A designated role might also help the prolific Karnataka batter rediscover his touch in the IPL.

#3 He’s looked out of sorts in the top order

Pandey has batted at the top for most of his IPL career. It is a fact that his best performances have come when he has batted in the top three. He opened for RCB during the 2009 season when he hammered 114* off 73 against Deccan Chargers, becoming the first Indian to notch up three figures in the IPL. Pandey’s 94 off 50 in the 2014 final for KKR against Punjab came while batting at No. 3.

In recent IPL seasons, though, he hasn’t looked comfortable in the top order. Barring the 2022 edition, he has been among the runs in the last few seasons. However, his strike rate has constantly hovered in the 115-120 region, which has put additional pressure on the batter at the other end.

What Pandey needs to do is free himself and play with an aggressive mindset. His record proves that he is at his best when he is attacking the bowling.

The 32-year-old hasn’t been playing to his strengths over the last few seasons in the IPL. DC could perhaps give him the freedom to go all out and see how he responds.

