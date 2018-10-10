×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
182   //    10 Oct 2018, 09:00 IST

England Media Access
England Media Access

England and Sri Lanka take on each other once again come this Wednesday as the rejuvenated visitors embark on their quest of world domination, starting in one of the hardest countries to play cricket in. Partisan crowds, the humid tropical weather which a far cry from the calming breeze of the northern latitudes and the absence of the luxury of tailor-made batting tracks, England will truly have to raise their game to a higher level to be able to come out on top in the series.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have had a torrid time in ODIs ever since their disheartening loss to South Africa in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final. They have had on-field and off-field synchronizing troubles, players have retired, captains have switched at a rate that would make the English summer of '88 look civil and in all, there has been a total disorganization in the ODI setup of a side that was once one of the most well-rounded sides in the world.

England and Sri Lanka have had a competitive ODI history, mostly banking on the fact that both the teams have always held a low-key reputation. So when they meet, there are no glorified losers, all that is there is a dogged winner. Let us look at some of the best contests between the two sides over the years.

#5 Colombo 1982, England won by 5 runs

Image result for sri lanka england 1982 odi

The first time ever England played an ODI on Sri Lankan soil, it turned out to be the right epitome of how contests between these two sides would pan out for the following years. An era of easily manipulative match regulations, it was a 45 over a side contest. England, batting first against a rather unassuming Sri Lankan outfit being the youngest Test nation, built a solid platform to capitalize on.

Fifties by Graham Gooch and Ian Botham made sure they had their sights on a dominating total. But they collapsed from 3/191 to all out for 211, thanks to Ashanta de Mel taking wickets left and right, finishing with 4/34 and a runout.

An inexperienced Sri Lankan side strung together small partnerships but their caution set them back in the chase. Anura Ranasinghe's half-century at number seven, coming at quicker than run-a-ball brought them back into the match. But Botham was too good for him as his canny bowling and furthermore, some shrewd captaincy from Beefy himself suffocated the Sri Lankan tail to keep them five runs from England's total.

While England went 1-0 up in the series, Sri Lanka established that they would be no pushovers, even going on to win the second and final match of the series by 7 runs.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Jos Buttler Sanath Jayasuriya Great Cricketing Contests ODI Cricket
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
Sri Lanka vs England 2018: 5 players battles to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why England can win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can revive Sri Lanka in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be named in England’s Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
ICC Champions Trophy: 5 memorable encounters in the...
RELATED STORY
England set to play Tests in Sri Lanka after six years
RELATED STORY
5 Test Captains With Most Innings Defeats
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
First Warm-Up Match | Fri, 05 Oct
SLX 287/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 215/2 (35.3 ov)
England win by 43 runs (DLS Method)
SLX VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Today, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 13 Oct, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Wed, 17 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
4th ODI | Sat, 20 Oct, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
5th ODI | Tue, 23 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Only T20I | Sat, 27 Oct, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Third Warm-Up Match | Tue, 30 Oct, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
Fourth Warm-Up Match | Thu, 01 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
3rd Test | Fri, 23 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us