Top 5 team totals vs Pakistan in Men's ODI World Cup history ft. Sri Lanka

Pakistan have been a part of all the editions of Men's ODI World Cup played so far. Many fans consider Pakistan as a factory of fast bowlers, with talents having raw pace emerging from the nation every year. The express pace bowlers have helped Pakistan perform well in the Men's ODI World Cup matches.

While Pakistan's bowling attack has guided the nation to many wins, there have been a few instances where the opposition batting lineup ended up dominating the contest against Pakistan's bowling. In this listicle today, we will look at the top five team totals against the Men in Green in Men's ODI World Cup history.

#5 West Indies - 310 vs. Pakistan, Men's ODI World Cup 2015

Two-time champions West Indies crossed paths with Pakistan in a group stage match of the 2015 World Cup in Christchurch. The Caribbean batters fired in unison to post 310/6 on the board in 50 overs. Interestingly, the highest score in the innings was 51 by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin.

All-rounder Lendl Simmons smacked a 46-ball 50, while number three batter Darren Bravo retired hurt on 49 runs off 78 balls. Andre Russell stole the show in the slog overs, whacking an unbeaten 13-ball 42, consisting of three fours and four sixes.

Mohammad Irfan and Shahid Afridi were the only Pakistan bowlers with an economy rate of less than six. In the second innings, Pakistan lost all their wickets for 160 runs and suffered a 150-run defeat.

#4 Australia - 310/8 vs. Pakistan, Men's ODI World Cup 2003

Australia also scored 310 runs in a World Cup innings against Pakistan. It was in a match at the Wanderers on February 11, 2003. Andrew Symonds was the top scorer for the Aussies.

After a top-order collapse, Symonds came in and smashed a 125-ball 143*. Ricky Ponting also scored a half-century for Australia. The Aussies then bowled Pakistan out for 228 and won the contest by 82 runs.

#3 England - 334/9 vs. Pakistan, Men's ODI World Cup 2019

England own the record for the highest team total in a losing cause in World Cup matches against Pakistan. Playing in Nottingham in the sixth match of the 2019 World Cup, England conceded 348 runs against Pakistan in the first innings.

Chasing a big target of 349, England managed 334/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root and Jos Buttler scored a ton each for the home team, but their efforts went in vain as none of the other batters could touch the 35-run mark. Wahab Riaz took three wickets for Pakistan.

#2 India - 336/5 vs. Pakistan, Men's ODI World Cup 2019

A few days after the match against England, Pakistan conceded 336 runs against India in Manchester. Rohit Sharma played a sensational inning of 140 runs from 113 balls, hitting 14 fours and three sixes.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli chipped in with a half-century each, whereas Hardik Pandya contributed a quickfire 26 to help India score 336/5. Pakistan received a 302-run target in 40 overs via D/L method. The Men in Green scored 212/6 and lost by 90 runs.

#1 Sri Lanka - 344/9 vs. Pakistan, Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka set a new record for the highest team total in ODI World Cup matches against Pakistan earlier today. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama's centuries helped the islanders score 344/9 in their 50 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Mendis top-scored with a 122-run knock, while Sadeera aggregated 108 runs. Opener Pathum Nissanka also scored a half-century as Sri Lanka set a 345-run target for Pakistan. The run-chase is underway in Hyderabad.

You can follow the live scorecard here.