Top 5 test cricket moments for India against Australia in Bangalore

Battling against an inspired Australian side, the Virat Kohli-led Indians can take inspiration from these performances.

When one thinks of cricket in India, there are three stadiums that stand out – Wankhede in Mumbai, Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Chinnaswamy in Bangalore. Along with being few of the oldest cricket venues of the country, they also are among the best five.

Each of them has seen some memorable tests, ODIs, T20 internationals and even IPL matches. These venues embody something greater than just a sport – they have a soul and an unwavering spirit of cricket buried deep into their grounds. When one goes there as a spectator, he feels different. When one goes there as a player, he wants to be different.

The Chinnaswamy stadium is special. Today, as India take guard on the very same pitch against a tough Australian team that has a tight hold on the match, they might want to take inspiration from this list of the best moments from Indians at the Chinnaswamy stadium in tests against the Kangaroos.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar’s 214, 2010

Can we ever talk about top moments for Indian Cricket without mentioning Sachin Tendulkar’s name? Unsurprisingly, like most lists, one finds his name at the top of this list too.

Chasing Australia’s first innings total of a mammoth 478, Tendulkar dug in to score his second double century of the year and his sixth overall. It proved to be the last double century of his test career.

The greatness of this performance can be asserted from the fact a poll carried by an Australian newspaper the very next morning read, is Sachin Tendulkar the best batsman ever?

83% of the voters confirmed it with a yes. The fact that this poll came from the land of Don Bradman says legions about this innings from Tendulkar.

The best thing about the master blaster’s knock was the ease and efficiency with which he batted throughout the length of his innings. He reached his century with a six and continued to blister past the Aussies without a smidge of doubt in his stroke play.

This emphatic display of batting from the maestro ensured that India could overtake Australia’s first innings score, scoring a total of 495 runs. Tendulkar finally fell at 486, when the hosts had already gathered an eight-run lead.

Tendulkar also scored an unbeaten 53 in the fourth innings to take the test match for India. He was awarded Man of the Match for his herculean effort.