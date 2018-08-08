Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test-match victories at Lord's, London

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
332   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:11 IST

T20 Triangular Tournament - MCC, Nepal & Netherlands
The Lord's preparing to host India starting tomorrow

The Lord's Cricket Ground commonly known as Lord's, is located in London, England and is one of the most iconic venues to have ever witnessed the sport of cricket. Established as a set of three grounds between 1787 and 1814, the venue is also one of the oldest ever, being over 200 years old.

Named after its founder Thomas Lord, it is owned by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and is the home of Middlesex County Cricket Club, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the European Cricket Council (ECC) and, until August 2005, the International Cricket Council (ICC). Lord's is widely referred to as the "Home of Cricket".

The Lord's has been hosting Tests since 1884, ODIs since 1972 and T20Is since 2009, maintaining a pattern of two Tests and two ODIs per year over a more recent period of time. The stadium capacity is at around 28000.

The Lord's has an enormous history in terms of international cricket, having witnessed iconic moments such as India lifting the World Cup in 1983 and the "shirts-off" celebration by Sourav Ganguly after the Natwest 2003 Finals. It is only going to get better in the coming days as India are back at one of their favourite venues in England, to play in the second game of the five-match Test series.

In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the best Test victories that have happened at Lord's.


Dennis Amiss
Dennis Amiss batting against India in 1974

#1 2nd Test, India's 1974 tour of England: June 24. England win by innings and 285 runs

India has suffered some harrowing losses at the Mecca of cricket, but nothing will come close to the summer of 1974 when hosts England recorded the largest margin of victory in the venue, in terms of innings victories, against India. Batting first, England scored a mammoth 629 with as many as three batsmen - DL Amiss, captain MH Denness and AW Greig - scoring in triple digits, while JH Edrich missed the mark by just four runs. Bishan Singh Bedi of India picked up six scalps, but at the cost of giving away 226 runs.

In reply, India was all-out for 302, Farookh Engineering top-scoring with 86. Gundappa Vishwanath scored 52, while Gavaskar and ED Solkar scored in the 40s. Nobody else contributed much.

Obviously, India had to follow on, facing a 327-run deficit, and while a loss was on the cards, no one would have predicted that it would pan out in the way it eventually did. In the second innings, India was dismantled completely for a mere 42 runs, India's lowest-ever Test score till date. ED Solkar scored 18 as others failed to accumulate even two-digit scores. CM Old was the pick of the bowlers, bowling a single spell of 8 - 3 - 21 - 5, ending the game with eight wickets.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket Steven Smith Marcus Trescothick
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
It's all in the game
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five bowling spells witnessed...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five matches played in...
RELATED STORY
5 fast bowlers who can break Glenn McGrath's record of...
RELATED STORY
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top 5 individual Test batting...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test Day 2: Test cricket at...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Watching Test Cricket In England Is Exciting
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us