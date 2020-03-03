×
Top 5 Test performances of MS Dhoni

Venkatesh Ravichandran
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 14:23 IST

MS Dhoni leaning in to a cover drive
MS Dhoni leaning in to a cover drive

MS Dhoni Test Career Batting

Matches 90 | Runs 4876 | Average 38.09 | Strike Rate 59.12 | 50s 33 | 100s 6 | Highest Score 224

Often regarded as a white-ball legend, MS Dhoni's exploits as a wicket-keeper batsman in Test cricket, batting in the lower middle-order, while captaining the side are just as legendary, yet somehow understated.

With an overall Test average of 38 batting predominantly at number 7 over a long period of 90 matches, MS Dhoni is the third highest run scorer as a wicket-keeper batsman in Test cricket (behind Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher) along with being the 4th highest individual scorer in an innings by a wicket-keeper batsman (224 vs Australia in Chennai).

His numerous invaluable knocks in different conditions and dire circumstances, many of which have been match and series changing runs, qualify Dhoni as a great Test cricketer.

Dhoni also captained most of these matches, resulting in some of the best performances of India in South Africa against the strongest ever Proteas side in 2010 and 2013 where they drew 1-1 and narrowly lost 0-1, series wins in New Zealand and West Indies along with a drawn series in Sri Lanka against possibly their strongest outfit.


MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's absense as a leader, batsman and keeper in all formats being felt

It is also worth mentioning that very few cricketers have mastered the trio of batting, keeping and captaincy especially in the sub-continent where keeping to the spinners is considered as tough an art as any. Dhoni managed to successfully achieve the same for almost 7 years.

Here, we look at 5 of Dhoni's best knocks showcasing mastery of the different conditions and situations that should be remembered as he dives into the sunset of his illustrious international career.

#Note: All statistics are as of February 28, 2020. Views are that of the author and not Sportskeeda's.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 14:23 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni ICC Test Rankings Test cricket
IPL
