Top 5 underrated Virat Kohli knocks in Test cricket 

Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on Monday, May 12, through an emotional note on Instagram. Kohli ends his Test career as the fourth-highest Indian run-scorer and the most successful Indian captain in the format.

Ad

Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011 at Kingston and went on to play 123 Tests for the nation. He became one of the pioneers of Test cricket, and under his leadership, India scaled new heights, becoming an indomitable force in world cricket.

They started winning overseas on a regular basis as Kohli inculcated a fighting character within the team. Besides his prowess with the bat, his captaincy credentials earned him adulation in the longest format.

Ad

Trending

The legendary batter finished his career with 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. Over the years, he played several underrated knocks in Test cricket. Here is a look at five of them:

#5 75 vs Australia in Perth, 2012

On his very first tour to Australia, Virat Kohli flexed his muscles against a top-quality Australian bowling attack. After a star-studded, experienced batting line-up failed to make an impact, he scored a fluent 44 in the first innings. India were ultimately bowled out for 161 as Ben Hilfenhaus and Peter Siddle ran through the line-up.

Ad

On the back of a splendid 159-ball 180 from David Warner, Australia took a massive lead of 208 runs. Already behind in the game, India lost their way in the second innings as well, but Kohli put up a solid fight.

They were reduced to 51/4 before a fine stand between Kohli and VVS Laxman gave India a glimmer of hope. Kohli struck some exquisite shots en route to his knock of 75, but it wasn't enough to stop Australia from registering a massive victory by an innings and 37 runs.

Ad

#4 74 vs Australia in Adelaide, 2020

Ad

This knock came in the first Test of the 2019/20 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli was slated to play only the first Test of the series due to the birth of his first child. He wanted to make an impression, and if not for a run out, he might have scored a century in Adelaide.

Batting first, India were reduced to 32/2 before Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with a good partnership. From there on, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane took the game forward with an 88-run stand. Both batters looked in absolute command of proceedings.

Ad

Kohli was at his dominant best and played the situation perfectly, and was hardly troubled by any of the bowlers. He looked set for a century when a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane resulted in his dismissal at 74.

India were eventually bowled out for just 244. Despite taking a first-innings lead of 53 runs, India were humiliated in the second innings, getting bowled out for just 36 runs. Australia went on to win the match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ad

India, however, bounced back to win the series 2-1.

#3 54 vs South Africa in Johannesburg, 2018

Ad

One of Kohli’s most underrated knocks came against South Africa at Johannesburg, back in 2018, on a pitch considered dangerous even by the South African batters. The ball reared off from a length and troubled batters from both teams.

Kohli scored a well-crafted half century in the first innings, which included nine fours and a very important 74-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara. Following their dismissals, wickets kept tumbling one after the other as India were bowled out for 187.

Ad

South Africa took a slender lead of seven runs, but India batted well against all odds in the second innings. Kohli scored 41 while Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 48. The target of 241 runs proved to be too much for South Africa as India registered a 63-run victory.

#2 103 vs Sri Lanka in Galle, 2015

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 183 in the first innings of the 2015 Galle Test, with India securing a massive 192-run lead. Shikhar Dhawan was at his sublime best, scoring a magnificent century, while Kohli took the onus from the other end to keep the scoreboard moving. He was hardly troubled and went on to register a well-compiled century.

Ad

His knock included 11 fours and some of his trademark drives, but he was dismissed immediately after reaching the landmark. A stunning 162 from Dinesh Chandimal in the second innings gave Sri Lanka a score to bowl at in the second innings. Rangana Herath then ran through the Indian batting line-up with seven wickets in the second innings as Sri Lanka won by 63 runs.

India went on to win the series 2-1, their first Test series win in Sri Lanka after over 20 years, coming under Kohli’s leadership

Ad

#1 104 vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata, 2017

Another tricky wicket, and Kohli produced yet another masterclass against Sri Lanka. India were bowled out for a paltry 172 runs in the first innings of the Kolkata Test as the ball swung and seamed around, making life difficult for the batters. Sri Lanka secured an important 122-run first-innings lead.

As the pitch settled down a bit, India showed their class with the bat and posted a mammoth 352, riding on a brilliant century from captain Virat Kohli. He came out with a positive frame of mind as India wanted to enforce a result.

He smashed 12 fours and two sixes during his knock of 104, which came off just 119 deliveries. Sri Lanka were reduced to 75/7, but with fading light on the final day, they salvaged a hard-fought draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news