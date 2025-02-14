Top 5 wicket-takers in ICC Champions Trophy history ft. Lasith Malinga

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, with the final slated to be played on March 9. While the tournament is being hosted by Pakistan, India will play their matches in Dubai. The eight-team tournament makes a return after eight years.

Pakistan won the previous edition in 2017 by beating India in a one-sided contest in the final. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh will be part of Group A while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan will be part of Group B.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in Bangladesh in 1998 and was won by South Africa. Since then, India and Australia have been the two most successful sides in the tournament, with two titles each to their name.

Trending

While India were the joint winners in 2002 and defeated England to clinch the championship in 2013, Australia won the showpiece event in 2006 and 2009.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1998, we have witnessed several top class bowling spells which have played a pivotal role in their teams winning the championships or qualifying for the knockout stages.

With the tournament slated to get underway in a few days' time, let us have a look at the five most successful bowlers in ICC Champions Trophy history:

# 5. Glenn McGrath- 21 wickets in 12 matches

Glenn McGrath was one of the greatest pacers of his time. Source: Getty

One of the finest pacers to have graced the game of cricket, Australian legend Glenn McGrath has the fifth-most wickets in Champions Trophy history. Known for his swing and nagging line and length, McGrath took 21 wickets in 12 Champions Trophy matches at an average of 19.61.

Australia were knocked out in the quarter-final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 (then known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy) and McGrath didn't pick a wicket in that game.

In the 2002 Champions Trophy, the pacer scalped eight wickets in three matches for Australia, including a fifer against New Zealand. McGrath bagged three wickets in the 2004 Champions Trophy while finishing with 10 wickets in Australia’s triumphant campaign in 2006.

# 4. Brett Lee- 22 wickets in 16 matches

Brett Lee bagged 2w wickets during his Champions Trophy career. Source: Getty

One of the fastest bowlers of his generation, Brett Lee also has an impressive record in the Champions Trophy. The speedster has bagged 22 wickets in 16 encounters at an average of 26.86. Lee made his Champions Trophy debut in 2000 and played his last game of the ICC tournament in 2009.

Lee bagged two wickets in the quarter-final against India in 2000 but couldn't bowl his team to a victory. He returned for the 2002 event as a more confident bowler and bagged five wickets in three games, but Australia couldn't qualify for the final.

The fast bowler scalped three wickets in the 2004 Champions Trophy in England while playing a pivotal role in Australia’s successful campaign in 2006 with six wickets to his name.

His efforts in the 2009 Champions Trophy also came in a winning cause as Australia successfully defended their title. Lee bagged six wickets in five matches and bowled brilliantly in the semi-final and the final.

# 3. Muttiah Muralitharan- 24 wickets in 17 matches

Arguably the greatest off-spinner to have played the game, Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in both Tests and ODIs. The off-spinner who could spin the ball even on concrete, Murali had a stellar record in the Champions Trophy.

Fondly known as the "magician," Muralitharan bagged 24 wickets in 17 Champions Trophy games at an average of 20.16. Murali made his Champions Trophy debut in 1999 and played till the 2009 edition of the tournament. Murali bagged four wickets in his first two games back in 1998.

The off spinner was at his destructive best during the 2002 Champions Trophy, bagging 10 wickets in just three innings and led Sri Lanka to their first Champions Trophy title. The final against India was abandoned, but Murali left a lasting impression on fans.

In the 2006 Champions Trophy, Murali again worked his magic, taking nine wickets in six matches, but Sri Lanka couldn't progress to the next round. He had a forgettable outing in 2009, taking just a solitary wicket in two games, and eventually retired a couple of years later after playing the World Cup.

# 2. Lasith Malinga- 25 wickets in 16 matches

Malinga burst onto the scene with unique slingy action and made life difficult for the opposition batters. They couldn't pick where the ball was coming from before eventually realising that it was more or less coming from the umpire’s shirt pockets.

Despite figuring out what to expect from Lasith Malinga, he continued to dominate world cricket in the white ball formats. The speedster has an impressive record in the Champions Trophy. He has bagged 25 wickets in 16 games at an average of 30.64.

Malinga made his Champions Trophy debut in the 2006 edition and was part of the last event in 2017. He wreaked havoc in the 2006 Champions Trophy, bagging 11 wickets in just six games, but couldn't take his team to the knockout stages. Malinga wasn't at his best in the 2009 edition, bagging just four wickets from three matches.

He took four crucial wickets against New Zealand during the 2013 Champions Trophy, but his performances dipped as the tournament progressed. He took seven wickets in four games, but Sri Lanka failed to make it to the last four. Even during his final Champions Trophy in 2017, Malinga only took three wickets in as many games.

# 1. Kyle Mills- 28 wickets in 15 matches

Kyle Mills is the leading wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy history. Source: Getty

An unexpected name comes at the top of the list. Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills tops the chart for most wickets in the history of the Champions Trophy with 28 wickets in 15 matches. He wasn't considered an out-and-out match winner but played crucial roles in New Zealand winning several ODIs between 2006-2010.

Mills played his first Champions Trophy in 2002 and bagged three wickets in two matches. He had a breakthrough season in 2006, bagging 10 wickets in just four matches at a staggering average of 11.80. He reserved his best performance for eventual champions Australia, finishing with figures of 4/38 in 10 overs.

He continued to impress in the Champions Trophy and bagged nine wickets in five matches during the 2009 edition in South Africa as he got the ball to seam and bounce off the deck.

Despite his heroics in the Champions Trophy, he wasn't as consistent in other tournaments. Even in his final Champions Trophy in 2013, Mills bowled exceedingly well and bagged six wickets in three matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback