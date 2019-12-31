Top 5 wicket-takers in international cricket this decade

2010-19 was one eventful decade that saw three ODI World Cups, four World T20s, and the introduction of the maiden World Test Championship. Like every other decade, there were various changes in the way the game is played in this one as well. The gap between the bat and the ball increased, albeit in different directions in white-ball and red-ball cricket. While limited-overs cricket became increasingly high-scoring and the economy rate of bowlers grew higher and higher, the bowling average improved a lot in Test cricket. In fact, 2017 and 2019 were two of the top three years having the best bowling average in the last 30 years.

With this magnificent decade of cricket coming to an end, we look at the top five wicket-takers in international cricket in this decade:

#5 Trent Boult (458 wickets)

With 458 wickets, Boult is the fifth highest wicket-taker this decade

The Kiwi left-arm pacer, who first wore the whites for his country in 2011, has been his team's strike bowler in both Test and limited-overs cricket for the majority of this decade. Starting as a regular in the Test side, Boult was not as consistent in limited-overs cricket. However, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup and has never looked back since. Boult's rise in ODI cricket is evident from the fact that he was the highest wicket-taker in one-day cricket between the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Currently New Zealand's spearhead in all formats, Boult finishes as the fifth-highest wicket-taker this decade with 458 wickets.

#4 Tim Southee (472 wickets)

Southee has developed into a fine old ball bowler with increased variations and reverse swing

Tim Southee bowling his famous outswinger has been a familiar sight in New Zealand cricket this decade. Starting as a premier new ball bowler, Southee has vastly improved his skills with the old ball as well, thanks to pace variations and reverse swing. Playing a major role in New Zealand's semifinal finish in the 2011 World Cup, his menacing spells yet again helped his side as they reached the finals in the 2015 edition. Despite being a regular in Tests, his white-ball form has gone down a bit (due to which he wasn't a regular in the Kiwi side for this year's World Cup).

An important part of the current Kiwi trio of pacers in Tests, Tim Southee stands fourth in the list of the highest wicket-takers for this decade with 472 scalps to his name.

