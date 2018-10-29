×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 wicket-takers in T20I history

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
120   //    29 Oct 2018, 15:06 IST

Lasith Malinga and Shakib Al Hasan are amongst the top 5 wicket-takers
Lasith Malinga and Shakib Al Hasan are amongst the top 5 wicket-takers

The ECB (English Cricket board) was trying to boost the popularity of Cricket in 2001 due to reduced sponsorship and the diminishing crowd. So the ECB proposed the 18 English counties a 20 over format and got the green signal with a majority of 11-7. They played the first official T20 match on 13 June 2003 between the English counties. After the success of that season, the T20 format caught the attention of the International boards. 

In 2007, South Africa hosted the first ever T20 World Cup and with India winning that inaugral tournament, the fans accepted the 20 overs format wholeheartedly. After the 2007 World Cup, the number of spectators kept multiplying. 

Undoubtedly, the bowlers hold more importance in this format though it is believed to be a batsman-friendly format. The Asian bowlers have dominated the T20 format which has led to the Asian teams being more dominant in this format.

Here's a look at the top 5 wicket-takers in the T20Is.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

  Shakib Al Hasan is a spin bowling all-rounder from Bangladesh. He is a left-arm spinner who leaks runs at a very economical rate. ICC currently ranks the Bangladeshi no 3 in t20I all-rounders rankings.

He also holds the number 1 rank in Test all-rounders ranking and the 2nd rank in ODI in all-rounders category. He made his t20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2006. Shakib has been a consistent performer for his country ever since his debut.

He has taken 80 wickets in 69 matches with an average of 21.06. From the current all-rounders in the world cricket, he’s the best across all formats and the top pick in the T20 all-rounders field. Hasan also actively takes part in all the T20 competitions around the globe.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Lasith Malinga Shakib Al Hasan T20
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top five wicket-takers in T20s
RELATED STORY
5 Great T20I Knocks by Virat Kohli that don't fade away
RELATED STORY
Lowest T20I totals by the top 10 teams
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli proved you shouldn't mess with him
RELATED STORY
5 memorable last-ball wins in ICC World T20 history
RELATED STORY
5 times Kohli carried the entire Indian batting on his...
RELATED STORY
The "mystery" spinners
RELATED STORY
Top 3 bowlers in T20I wins
RELATED STORY
Top five wicket-takers in the Asia Cup tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 first-class partnerships in cricket history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us