Top 5 wicket-takers in T20I history

Vinay Chhabria

Lasith Malinga and Shakib Al Hasan are amongst the top 5 wicket-takers

The ECB (English Cricket board) was trying to boost the popularity of Cricket in 2001 due to reduced sponsorship and the diminishing crowd. So the ECB proposed the 18 English counties a 20 over format and got the green signal with a majority of 11-7. They played the first official T20 match on 13 June 2003 between the English counties. After the success of that season, the T20 format caught the attention of the International boards.

In 2007, South Africa hosted the first ever T20 World Cup and with India winning that inaugral tournament, the fans accepted the 20 overs format wholeheartedly. After the 2007 World Cup, the number of spectators kept multiplying.

Undoubtedly, the bowlers hold more importance in this format though it is believed to be a batsman-friendly format. The Asian bowlers have dominated the T20 format which has led to the Asian teams being more dominant in this format.

Here's a look at the top 5 wicket-takers in the T20Is.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan is a spin bowling all-rounder from Bangladesh. He is a left-arm spinner who leaks runs at a very economical rate. ICC currently ranks the Bangladeshi no 3 in t20I all-rounders rankings.

He also holds the number 1 rank in Test all-rounders ranking and the 2nd rank in ODI in all-rounders category. He made his t20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2006. Shakib has been a consistent performer for his country ever since his debut.

He has taken 80 wickets in 69 matches with an average of 21.06. From the current all-rounders in the world cricket, he’s the best across all formats and the top pick in the T20 all-rounders field. Hasan also actively takes part in all the T20 competitions around the globe.

