Top 6 closest ODI matches in cricket history

Nail-biting matches have become part and parcel of cricket, especially with the advent of T20s. The adrenaline rush that the fans go through during such thrillers is beyond description, and sometimes seems on par with that of the players in the park out there.

Some of the innings played and spells bowled under a great deal of pressure to get their team over the line are unforgettable. And the thing about 1-run losses is that they don't diminish the grit, determination and skill displayed by either team.

High-scoring thrillers have been more common in today's era, but low-scoring thrillers are the ones which captivate the fans more. Here, we look at some of the closest shaves in one-day cricket till date (ties have been excluded).

6. India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Hyderabad, 5th November 2009

Sachin Tendulkar

This was a one-day series between India and the then no. 1 ranked one-day side Australia, who had won the Champions Trophy 2009 a month ago. The seven-match series was locked at 2-2 with three more games to play.

Australia had piled on a formidable score of 350, with Shaun Marsh leading the way by scoring a century. Shane Watson's 93, a run-a-ball 45 by Ricky Ponting and a quick-fire partnership between Cameron White and Michael Hussey propelled them to a total which eventually proved to be marginally enough.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar got India off to a blistering start and raced away to a partnership of 66 in less than nine overs. Tendulkar had been the pillar of the batting amid the wobbling middle order of Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Suresh Raina hung around to revive the innings, building a partnership of 137 with Tendulkar.

After Raina fell, Jadeja struck three boundaries in quick succession to give India an upper hand. With just 19 required off the last three overs Tendulkar played a reverse sweep off Clint McKay only to get caught, in the process effectively ending India's hopes.

India eventually got bowled out for 347, falling three runs short of Australia's target.

