Top 6 Performers of Deodhar Trophy 2018

Ishan Kishan's blistering century helped India C clinch the 2018/19 Deodhar Trophy

The Deodhar Trophy is a premier list A cricket competition played at the Indian domestic level named after the Prof. D.B. Deodhar. Its inaugural edition was played way back in the year 1973-74 and was realigned with 2 teams - India A and India B by BCCI in the year 2015-16.

The format of this trophy comprises three teams - India A, India B, and India C playing against each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams progress to the finals. South Zone were the first winners of the inaugural season of Deodhar trophy.

Ajinkya Rahane played the captains knock in the final of Deodhar trophy

The final of the 2018-19 season was played between India B and India C at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi. Rahane and his men posted a huge total of 352 runs on the board while batting first. The captain led from the front by scoring 144 runs in the crucial decider of the tournament along with the help of Ishan Kishan. Kishan provided a stable start to India C with both the openers scoring a century.

The target of 353 runs seemed too large for the India B batting line-up as they lost all their wickets after scoring 323 runs and lost the match by 29 runs. India B’s captain Shreyas Iyer tried his best to save the match but didn’t have the support from the other end. His innings of 144 runs helped his team get close to the target but wasn’t sufficient to help India B lift the title.

India C became the champion of 2018/19 Deodhar Trophy. Here’s a look at the top 6 performers of 2018-19 Deodhar trophy:

#1 Shreyas Iyer - Leading Run Scorer

Shreyas Iyer emerged out as the most leading run scorer of 2018-19 Deodhar trophy

The 23-year-old lad from Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer, emerged as the best batsman from the tournament. Along with captaining India B, he also maintained his personal form creating new records to his name.

Shreyas Iyer rose as the leading run scorer of the trophy with 199 runs in just 3 matches at an average of 66.33 runs per match. The Mumbai batsman proved why he deserves a place in the national side by scoring runs even in the pressure situation. Iyer tried his best to help his side win the final match by scoring 144 runs. But due to the lack of support from the other batsmen, Iyer’s efforts went in vain as his side lost the tournament finale.

