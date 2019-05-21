×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top contenders for the World Cup title

Kartik Vyas
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
66   //    21 May 2019, 19:47 IST

ICC World Cup 2019
ICC World Cup 2019

As we head towards another much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup all the teams are gearing up and trying to find the best combination within the team before the event.

With a handful of players being lucky because of injured players and receiving their World Cup calls, the teams are on their way to London for the warm-up matches where they will test their players and also the playing conditions that follow for the next one and half months.

We have not still seen too many winners in this big event, out of 11 World Cups Australia are the leaders with 5 trophies in their cabinet, followed by West Indies and India who have 2 each and Pakistan and Sri Lanka have just one, none of the other teams have managed to win the title.

With a few days to go for the World Cup here the top contenders for this year's World Cup.

#1 India

India squad
India squad

India is one of the most consistent teams in the 50 overs game and are surely eyeing on their third World Cup title, but the journey won’t be an easy one this time as the last one-day international India played was 2 months back, so an immediate switch from 20 overs game to 50 overs won't be an easy task, also some key issues with the bowling department and the no. four positions can result out to be fatal. Key player to watch out will unquestionably be Shikhar Dhawan owing to his record in the ICC tournaments.

Other than him India has also got their key players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah in the form which is a piece of good news.

#2 England

England squad
England squad

The hosts seem to be stronger than any other side, this team even if we ignore the home advantage they occur to be quintessential in all the department, and what’s more important is the team appears to be in good form after whitewashing Pakistan by 4-0 in 5 match series.

Advertisement

The key players to watch out will be both the wicket-keepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow who are on the peak of their form and they had a wonderful time in the just concluded series against Pakistan and IPL.

#3 South Africa

South Africa squad
South Africa squad

The Proteas, despite great show in limited overs cricket, have never seen their World Cup dream getting true. This year they have got a balanced side even in the absence of AB de Villiers. With in-form players like Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, and Kagiso Rabada they have got some experienced players too like JP Duminy, Dale Steyn. Overall, the team appears to be strong on the papers like England, but again both the teams have never won the World Cup.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root Leisure Reading
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - A build up to one of the most exciting sports event this year
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: One player from each of the top 5 ICC ODI ranked teams that can help them win the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Power Rankings 4 months from the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Top-4 teams with the Highest Win to Loss ratio since the 2015 CWC
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 favorites to lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who could make the semi-finals?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Predicting the fate of all the teams in the tournament using AI
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the top 3 batting sides in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us