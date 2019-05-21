Top contenders for the World Cup title

ICC World Cup 2019

As we head towards another much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup all the teams are gearing up and trying to find the best combination within the team before the event.

With a handful of players being lucky because of injured players and receiving their World Cup calls, the teams are on their way to London for the warm-up matches where they will test their players and also the playing conditions that follow for the next one and half months.

We have not still seen too many winners in this big event, out of 11 World Cups Australia are the leaders with 5 trophies in their cabinet, followed by West Indies and India who have 2 each and Pakistan and Sri Lanka have just one, none of the other teams have managed to win the title.

With a few days to go for the World Cup here the top contenders for this year's World Cup.

#1 India

India squad

India is one of the most consistent teams in the 50 overs game and are surely eyeing on their third World Cup title, but the journey won’t be an easy one this time as the last one-day international India played was 2 months back, so an immediate switch from 20 overs game to 50 overs won't be an easy task, also some key issues with the bowling department and the no. four positions can result out to be fatal. Key player to watch out will unquestionably be Shikhar Dhawan owing to his record in the ICC tournaments.

Other than him India has also got their key players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah in the form which is a piece of good news.

#2 England

England squad

The hosts seem to be stronger than any other side, this team even if we ignore the home advantage they occur to be quintessential in all the department, and what’s more important is the team appears to be in good form after whitewashing Pakistan by 4-0 in 5 match series.

The key players to watch out will be both the wicket-keepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow who are on the peak of their form and they had a wonderful time in the just concluded series against Pakistan and IPL.

#3 South Africa

South Africa squad

The Proteas, despite great show in limited overs cricket, have never seen their World Cup dream getting true. This year they have got a balanced side even in the absence of AB de Villiers. With in-form players like Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, and Kagiso Rabada they have got some experienced players too like JP Duminy, Dale Steyn. Overall, the team appears to be strong on the papers like England, but again both the teams have never won the World Cup.