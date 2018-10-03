Top five wicket-takers in the Asia Cup tournament

Asia Cup 2018 tournament in UAE has been done and dusted with the mighty Indians winning the title for a record seventh time. The Indians were crowned champions in the final as they defeated Bangladesh taking the chase deep down to the very last delivery of the chase!. Many players made a good comeback into the ODI side with this tournament while some have wasted their rare opportunities.

Afghanistan as a team performed very well in the Asia Cup 2018 season and won many hearts. In all their three ‘Super Four’ games they were so close to winning but were unfortunate how they ended up at last. Sri Lanka’s performance had come as a shocker as they were the first team to bow out of the 2018 tourney.

However, it was not the same boring performance that one witnessed from the Sri Lankans in the previous seasons. They won the Asia Cup title five times and had produced some amazing performances on the field. If you consider the list of top wicket-takers in the history of Asia Cup, four off the five places have been occupied by the Sri Lankan bowers.

#5 Chaminda Vaas (SL)

Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas is at the fifth position in this list. Having featured in 19 Asia Cup games, he picked up 23 wickets at a bowling average of just over 27. He has a good bowling economy rate of 4.19 in the 152.2 overs he bowled in this tournament. These are really good figures for a player who bowls with a new ball as well as in the death overs!

Vaas made his Asia Cup debut against Bangladesh in April 1995 and he bowled brilliantly in that game. Having bowled seven overs in that game, he gave away just nine runs and picked up a wicket while delivering four maiden overs. It was one of those games, Vaas would not forget anytime soon!

His best bowling figures in the Asia Cup came in the 2004 edition against Bangladesh where he picked up three wickets for just 30 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Much to his delight, he also effected a run-out in that game against Bangladesh. On a lighter note, Sri Lanka won this game against Bangladesh by a big margin of 10 wickets.

