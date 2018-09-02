Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup

India, the winners of 2016 Asia cup

Over the years, the Asia Cup has gained a lot of attention and excitement. One prime reason for that is the clash between India and Pakistan. Any cricket played between these two teams evokes the feeling of patriotism and excitement among the residents of both the countries.

Historically, the first Asia Cup was played in the year 1984 in Sharjah, Dubai where India were crowned the champions. Since then, India has been the most successful team with 6 titles ( 5 in ODI's and 1 in T20 Internationals).

The last Asia cup played in Bangladesh in 2016 was a T20 format; a deviation from the usual 50 overs format. However, this time, the Asia Cup will be played in 50 overs format in Dubai, a neutral venue for the teams.

So, having witnessed the Asia Cup for the last 34 years, let's find out who have been the top performers in this tournament.

Batting Records

#1: Most runs

Most runs in Asia cup- ODI's

Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya has the most runs in the tournament's history. He has scored 1220 runs in 24 innings at an average of 53.04 and a strike rate of 102.52 with 6 centuries and 3 fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar is the lone Indian in this list with 971 runs in 21 innings at an average of 51.1 and a strike rate of 85.47 with 2 centuries and 7 fifties.

The other players in the list include Kumar Sangakkara, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Mahela Jayawardene.

Had Virat Kohli not been rested, he would have had a golden chance to enter this list.

#2: Highest individual scores

Highest scores in Asia cup- ODI's

The thing which comes to our mind after seeing this list is the magnificent 183 by Virat Kohli against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012. India chased down the target of 330 in 47.5 overs with the help of the extraordinary knock of Kohli, which had 22 fours and a six.

Younis Khan made 144 against Honk Kong in the year 2004. That was the highest individual score in the Asia Cup at that time.

The other special knocks include 143 by Shoaib Malik, 136 again by Virat Kohli and 135 by Sourav Ganguly against Bangladesh in the year 2000.

#3: Best batting strike rates

Best strike rates in Asia cup- ODI's

Well, no surprises here. Taking about strike rates, Shahid Afridi's name will the first on the list in limited overs cricket.

Overall, Shahid Afridi has the best strike rate in the Asia Cup at 140.74.

Suresh Raina with 113.95 is the second in the list. Virender Sehwag, Shakib Hasan, and Sanath Jayasuriya are at third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Will Shakib be able to maintain his position? We will find it out after the end of the tournament.

#4: Highest batting averages

Highest batting averages in Asia cup- ODI's

Talking about batting averages is synonymous with talking about MS Dhoni. Doesn't matter which record you see, MS Dhoni would always be among the toppers in terms of batting averages.

Overall, he has scored 571 runs in 12 innings at a phenomenal batting average of 95.16 in Asia Cup.

Navjot Sidhu, a surprise entrant is a distant second at 66.25. Marvan Atapattu with 64.2, Shoaib Malik with 63.88 and Virat Kohli at 61.3 are at third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

Let us now look at the bowling records in Asia Cup

