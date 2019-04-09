×
Top three teams that can win the 2019 World Cup

Bharadwaj Ethiraj
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    09 Apr 2019, 21:18 IST

World Cup 2019
World Cup 2019

With less than two months for the Cricket World Cup 2019, all the countries have started to form their most balanced side. In the 2019 World Cup, most of the teams seem to have an extremely realistic opportunity to win the most prestigious trophy in Cricket.  

The rise in prominence of young bowlers like Rabada and Ngidi and with the explosive players in Windies Cricket, all the teams seem to have a fair chance to win the Cup. However, few teams seem to have a more balanced and reliable side than the rest of the world. Here are the top three favourites to win the World Cup 2019 at England and Wales. 

#3 Australia

The Australian Cricket team is massively underrated at the moment. The team didn't have the greatest season in 2018 with the major controversy on their two best batsmen. However, they proved their competence by defeating India and Pakistan away from home in the recently concluded series in 2019.

Also, the teams they used for both the series weren't their best-preferred lineups, and with the inclusion of the experience and talent of players like David Warner, Steven Smith and Mitchell Starc, Australia is poised to be one of the best in the upcoming tournament. 

The five-time World Cup champions have an explosive batting lineup that can demolish any bowling in the world with David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis taking centre stage. Moreover, they also have reliable batsmen like Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb to create a well-balanced squad.

Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell were in an exceptional form in the recently concluded series against Pakistan showing their attacking prowess. After the return of Warner and Smith from the ban, they seem to be in fabulous touch in the IPL and eager to score more runs for their respective team.

This will be a significant morale boost for their country and Australian selectors will hope that all their batsmen in good form continue till the end of the World Cup. The batting lineup seems to be stronger, more experienced and ready for the World Cup in the UK. 

Moreover, Australia also has a marvellous bowling lineup including Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and more. They seem to have a match-winning bowling lineup on the bench as well with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jhye Richardson (if fit) that can efficiently replace any other primary bowling options.

The conditions in England will suit the Australian quicks as they will cause a significant threat to the opposition batsmen with their pace, bounce and swinging prowess. They also possess quality spinners and all-rounders to contribute to the Australian bowling department. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Bharadwaj Ethiraj
CONTRIBUTOR
