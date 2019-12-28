Travis Head relieved with Boxing Day Test hundred

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Head reached his second Test hundred at the MCG against New Zealand.

Perhaps the pressure was increasing on Travis Head to perform after former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting criticised him of throwing away his starts, especially in the first Test at Perth where he scored 56 in the first innings and just five in the second. Head scored a brilliant 114 against New Zealand at the MCG and he was very happy with the way he patiently negotiated the tough times on the crease.

"I've been really happy with how I've been starting innings over the last few months, especially this season, so it was about making sure I go on," Head told Sportstar.

"I was more disappointed getting out in the second innings [in Perth] and looking back to how my week panned out, probably even more frustrated after my second innings about the first innings," he further added.

Travis Head was always a flashy player who used to play his shots and that was one thing that often ran him out of patience and led him to throw his wicket away. But he believes that his approach has changed over the past couple of years and with more patience, he believes that he will become an even better batsman.

"Over the last couple of years, as I've matured I've been able to get more hundreds. It was pretty lean early days in my career and I think over the last two or three years I've been able to get big scores and go on with that," Head asserted.

Head safely negotiated the period when the New Zealand bowlers were on top and that is what gave him more confidence and helped him reach his second Test hundred.

"Happy to nudge my way there, it probably took a bit longer than I thought, but New Zealand bowled some really good spells where it was very difficult to score, so pretty proud of the fact I was able to keep them out there," concluded Head.