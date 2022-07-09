Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd T20I

The action in the India vs England T20I series will move to Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, July 10 for the third and final game. Pitches in England have been great for batting in T20 cricket, and fans should expect another good batting deck on offer at the venue.

Details of the Trent Bridge pitch report will be revealed a few minutes before the match starts. In this article, we will look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Nottingham.

Trent Bridge T20I stats

T20 matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 232/6 - Pakistan vs. England, 2021

Lowest team score: 110 - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest individual score: 103 - Liam Livingstone (ENG) vs. Pakistan, 2021

Best bowling figures: 4/19 - Zaheer Khan (IND) vs. Ireland, 2009

Average 1st innings score: 161

Nottingham last T20I match

In the last five matches at this venue, teams batting first have emerged victorious on four occasions. Speaking of the previous game hosted by Nottingham, Pakistan defeated England in a high-scoring match last year. The Men in Green scored 232/6 in their 20 overs, riding on fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

In reply, the home team slumped to 48/3 before a whirlwind ton from Liam Livingstone took them closer to the target. Liam smashed six fours and nine sixes in his 43-ball 103. His magnificent batting performance went in vain as England lost all their wickets for 201 runs.

A total of 27 sixes were smashed across the two innings of that contest. 16 wickets fell in 39.2 overs, with spinners accounting for four of them.

